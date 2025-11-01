tvN’s Bon Appétit, Your Majesty broke past the 10 percent line with episode four. Nielsen Korea reported the drama pulled an 11.063 percent rating nationwide on Sunday, a 3.474-point lift from last week. In Seoul, the number climbed to 11.419 percent, up 4.247 points. It now holds the highest score for any tvN series in 2025 and leads its Sunday slot.The ratings have risen weekly, with the average rating standing at 7.55 percent overall. Bon Appétit, Your Majesty's premiere drew 4.9 percent, the second episode 6.6 percent, the third 7.6 percent, and the fourth peaked at 11.1 percent. Nattapon🟦 @NataporiLINK#BonAppetitYourMajesty breaks 2 digit rating in just 4 EP only. EP.4 sets new highest rating for nationwide 11.1% 🔥and maintain still No.1 in Sunday slot time.Nationwide rating : EP.1 - 4.9%EP.2 - 6.6%EP.3 - 7.6% EP.4 - 11.1% (New High)Average : 7.55%With this, the show, featuring Lim Yoon-ah and Lee Chae-min, is tracking as tvN’s fastest riser this year. Fans react to the milestone with one X user commenting,&quot;YoonA is back to k-dramaland after hiatus for almost 2 years and end up saving tvN this year with Bon Appetit Your Majesty 🥹 YoonA having 3 consecutive box offices! — Big Mouth (2nd lead): 13.7% — King The Land (2nd lead: 13.7% — Bon Appetit Your Majesty (1st lead): 11.1%. This is YoonA’s era 🥹 and she concurred both double digit rating and OTT Global Chart! No one doing it like her!!&quot;Lim YoonA — 임윤아 @Cindot_FcLINKYoonA is back to k-dramaland after hiatus for almost 2 years and end up saving tvN this year with Bon Appetit Your Majesty 🥹YoonA having 3 consecutive box offices! — Big Mouth (2nd lead): 13.7%— King The Land (2nd lead: 13.7%— Bon Appetit Your Majesty (1st lead): 11.1%This is YoonA’s era 🥹 and she concurred both double digit rating and OTT Global Chart! No one doing it like her!!Many are celebrating the actress's incredible success streak. With three hit dramas in a row, many are calling it a &quot;hat-trick&quot; and expressing their pride in her.Princess Banana Hammock 🍉 @OhsoHuismanLINKYoona is scoring a hat-trick. Three hit dramas in a row. That's a huge feat so please put some respect on my mother's name🙌✨Tiana ♡¸.•👩‍🍳 @beloved2107LINKshe's the 1st female lead in ktl because the story is incomplete without her. Anw congrats girlie I'm so proud to be a fan 🥰ᵁʷʸ @kawula_moodyLINKSo proud! 🥹🥳Following the response, Studio Dragon, under CJ ENM, will open a pop-up store for the drama. This will be the fifth in 2025. The company had no goods-based stores until 2023, but ran three last year and four by August this year. With The Tyrant’s Chef also scheduled, the count reaches five. Fans agree that the success of this drama is &quot;deserved.&quot;Lex @lex_fsilvaLINKAll success is deserved; we have a cast that has chemistry with each other and two protagonists who value their characters. The script is very well executed.iuinthismoment @iuinthismomentLINKThey deserved it! The 4 episode so far were very entertaining to watch. No single boring moments for me.✿ @haansolieLINKcongrats to the team 🫶 so deserving of successMore about Bon Appétit, Your MajestyLim Yoon-ah and Lee Chae-min in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via X/@CJnDrama)Bon Appétit, Your Majesty stars Lim Yoon-ah and Lee Chae-min in the lead roles. Directed by Chang Tae-yoo of My Love from the Star, the 12-episode series adapts Park Kuk-jae’s web novel Yeonsankunui Chefro Salanamki. The fantasy drama follows the story of Yeon Ji-young, played by Yoon-ah, who is a classically trained French chef who wins a televised cooking contest.Her victory lands her the head chef spot at the Michelin-rated Happy Cure, propelling her career forward. However, a mysterious old cookbook named Mangunrok changes everything. Its recipes transport her to Korea’s Joseon dynasty, shifting her from modern kitchens to a perilous royal court.In the palace, Ji-young immediately draws the attention of King Yi-heon, portrayed by Lee Chae-min. The young monarch’s temper puts her life at risk. To survive, she prepares a dish that impresses his taste buds, saving her life. However, she is immediately appointed the king’s personal chef, where any misstep or repeated dish could cost her life.Ji-young now faces palace politics, rivalries, and the challenge of returning to her own time. The cast also features Kang Han-na as King's concubine Kang Mok-joo, adding more depth to the palace drama.Bon Appétit, Your Majesty's first four episodes are streaming on Netflix, with two more dropping each week!