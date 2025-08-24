Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episodes 1-2 recap: How does Ji-yeong’s time slip connect her to King Yi-heon?

On August 23, 2025, Netflix dropped the opening two episodes of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty. The drama blends present-day flair with a historical backdrop. At its core is Yeon Ji-yeong (Lim Yoon-a), a French-trained chef at the peak of her profession. After winning the prestigious culinary contest in Paris, Ji-yeong prepares to return to Korea. Lim Yoon-a as Yeon Ji-yeong in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via X/@Netflix_PH)At her father's request, she brings an antique cookbook from there. While on the plane, coffee accidentally spills on the book, prompting her to clean it in the bathroom. While cleaning, as Ji-yeong reads a few pages during a solar eclipse, she is suddenly transported to the Joseon era.There, she faces King Yi-heon (Lee Chae-min), a ruler notorious for his fierce tongue and volatile temper. The palace lives under constant strain, fearing his reaction to each dish placed before him. Thrown into this high-stakes world of court politics and kitchen survival, Ji-yeong must navigate strict rules, prove her cooking, and handle an unpredictable monarch.Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 1 recapBon Appétit, Your Majesty begins with Yeon Ji-yeong at the height of her culinary career. She wins a French cooking competition by cleverly grilling steak on grass, inspired by Joseon-era techniques, and is soon set to become a three-Michelin-star chef.However, when returning home in Korea, she reads the last lines of an ancient book on the plane, and suddenly falls into the Joseon era. In a world of strict hierarchy, Ji-yeong’s modern phrases and clumsy manners create constant humour. Her arrival leads her to King Yi-heon, historically remembered as a tyrant.While hunting, the King ignores warnings about rebels, rituals, and a possible ghost called “Gwinyeo.” He chases a fox and instead stumbles upon Ji-yeong, dressed oddly and talking about “mobile phones” and “actors.” Yi-heon insists he’s the King while Ji-yeong claims she’s a professional chef, but neither believes the other.A still from Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via X/@CJnDrama)Believing she’s a ghost, he tries to decapitate her. But he’s soon shot by a rebel, and both he and Ji-yeong fall off a cliff. They survive, with Ji-yeong tending his wound. Meanwhile, Prince Je-san plots against the King. Eventually, Ji-yeong finds shelter with a young woman, Seo Gil-geum, who fled palace traditions and now lives secretly in the hunting grounds.Together, they prepare food, with Ji-yeong using butter and gochujang hidden in her jacket. When the King eats Ji-yeong’s cooking, he’s overcome with emotion, recalling his late mother. As the premiere ends, royal soldiers rescue the King but arrest Ji-yeong and Gil-geum for punishment.Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 2 recapIn episode 2, Ji-yeong and Gil-geum are thrown into prison after she mocks Yi-heon. There, the Chaehon inspector divides the female captives into two groups. Those under 20 join the Chaehon group, while those older are placed in the Chanban group to assist with cooking.Ji-yeong falls into the Chanban group, where she is then ordered to prepare a meal for the guests under a strict time limit, with the warning that failure means death. She agrees, but only on the condition that she must be freed later. Despite the grim setting, Ji-yeong carefully sets the table and serves her dish. However, the royal secretary mocks her cooking and orders the guards to behead Ji-yeong. Yi-heon soon arrives and samples her dish. The majesty is thoroughly impressed, remarking that he has never tasted anything like it before. Yi-heon spares her and sends her back to the wooden cell. That night, she and Gil-geum try to escape, but Yi-heon catches them. Instead of punishing her, he takes Ji-yeong to his palace. At the end of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 2, the king introduces her to his concubine, Kang Mok-joo, who instantly grows jealous of her. Watch Bon Appétit, Your Majesty exclusively on Netflix!