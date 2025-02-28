“She’s really the perfect match”– Fans rejoice as Girls' Generation's YoonA is confirmed as Sulwhasoo’s global ambassador

On February 28, 2025, luxury beauty brand Sulwhasoo named Girls' Generation YoonA, as its new global ambassador. Sulwhasoo is a leading beauty brand under Amore Pacific. Lim Yoon-ah will debut in the Sulwhasoo Yoonjo Sense campaign, set for March and April. Fans are thrilled over the news, saying she is a "perfect match" for the brand. An X user said:

Ad

“She’s really the perfect match.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This collaboration brings Lim back to Amore Pacific. She was the face of Innisfree, another brand under the company. The K-pop idol served there for over a decade from 2009 to 2020. Fans continued to extend their congratulations to the South Korean artist for being the face of Sulwhasoo.

"Congratulations on being the newest Global Brand Ambassador for Sulwhasoo. You look amazing, my love! And with dozens of articles already in the morning. Oh the power you hold," a person shared.

Ad

"Congratulations Lim Yoona for being appointed as Sulwhasoo Global Brand Ambassador, mother Yoona is mothering," a viewer wrote.

"Let's go Yoonite, it's time to support our girl," a fan mentioned.

Some said her looks "deserve" top recognition, while others expect upcoming collaborations and are "excited" to see her at brand events.

"THIS FACE DESERVES TO BE IN THE HALL OF FAME," a netizen noted.

Ad

"I can feel amazing collab with Sulwhasoo. Excited to see her at future Sulwhasoo’s event!" a fan remarked.

"BUSY MONTH MARCH AND APRIL OMG SO EXCITED FOR EVERYTHING ABOUT YOONA X SULWHASOO!!," another user added.

YoonA’s collaboration with Sulwhasoo comes after fans' speculation

Girls' Generation's YoonA (Image via Instagram/@yoona__lim)

Lim Yoon-ah's collaboration with Sulwhasoo follows the brand's cryptic social media post. On February 26, the Korean skincare company teased its new global ambassador in a social media post. The reel featured a shadowy figure with the caption, "Guess who?" In the post description, Sulwhasoo hinted:

Ad

“Back to the Basics: The World of healthy, youthful skin. Stay tuned for the New Global Ambassador of Sulwhasoo. Coming soon. #Hint 1. She has eyes like a deer!"

Ad

The Girls' Generation star has represented several brands over the years. In 2019, she was named Michael Kors’ first Korean ambassador. Next year, the King the Land actress became Estée Lauder’s Asia-Pacific spokesperson.

Lim became the brand spokesman for Hong Kong-based luxury jewelry company Qeelin in July 2023. By August 2024, the 34-year-old was facilitated to the global brand spokesperson. She was appointed a brand ambassador for Valentino, the Italian premium fashion label, in October.

Ad

In other news, Lim Yoon-ah is set to star in the K-drama The Tyrant's Chef, premiering in 2025. The Daerim-dong native will play the lead role of Yeon Ji-young in this time-travel series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback