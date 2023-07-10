The recently premiered K-drama, King The Land, has become one of the hottest shows on the internet, mostly due to the revival of K-dramas' most popular genre, rom-com. While fans showered the series with much love and support, the release of the seventh episode has changed things for viewers. A new character, Prince Samir, was introduced in the seventh episode, who is played by Anupam Tripathi, a familiar face for those who have watched Squid Game.

As his representation of the Arab Prince was showcased, many were unhappy with the attachment of many disrespectful stereotypes to the character. While fans are upset at an Indian actor representing a person from the Arab community, their anger is further fueled by the misrepresentation and problematic portrayal of the character, Prince Samir.

Netizens angry at King The Land for its disrespectful representation of the Arab community in their recent episode

King The Land, starring Girls Generation's Im Yoon-a and 2 PM's Lee Jun-ho, has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year so far. The intriguing plot, which revolves around the inheritor of a luxurious hotel and an employee who works there, made the show all the more exciting for fans. As the show rolled out, fans' expectations were satisfactorily met and many seemed to appreciate and truly enjoy the show.

However, with its seventh episode release, the fate of King The Land took a turn for the worse. As Anupam Tripathi made his entrance in the episode, some fans were more than delighted by the same. Given that the actor has gained quite a stable fanbase with his appearance as Ali Abdul in Squid Game, many were happy to see him flourish in another show. The episode also brought some Squid Game references, further exciting fans with the actor's appearance.

What fans are rather upset about, however, is a scene that seems to have disrespected and stereotyped the Arab community. As Jun-ho's character calls up Prince Samir, inviting him to his hotel, Samir seems to be seated in a bar, consuming alcohol, while being surrounded by women. Many felt that his character, who's supposed to represent the Arab community as their prince, was showcased as someone who's uneducated while being obsessed with alcohol and women.

Additionally, people also pointed out that the show, produced by JBTC Drama, could have easily cast an Arab person to play the role instead of fitting an Indian actor into the character's shoes.

Netizens also felt that the character was unnecessary in the show, and the entire section of him being dressed in stereotypical Arab clothes and the background music played for him could have been easily avoided.

Comments on King The Land's post (Image via Instagram/@netflixkr)

JBTC Drama issues statement after netizens call out insensitive portrayal of Arab character

As debates and angered criticism towards the issue and King The Land's insensitive portrayal continue to grow, JBTC Drama shared a statement responding to the same.

"The characters, regions, and place names appearing in the drama are all fictitious settings, and [Samir] was not portrayed as a prince of a specific country."

However, fans have dismissed this statement due to the lack of explanation or apology as expected and demanded by viewers. Netizens have also continued to post angered tweets and comments about King The Land's depiction of the Arab community.

