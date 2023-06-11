5 controversial K-drama actors that netizens couldn't stop talking about

As the K-drama industry continues to reel in fresh audiences with every release, many controversial K-drama actors also end up garnering negative attention for their actions, behavior, and the events that they get involved in. While there are only a few controversies that surface with respect to the K-drama industry, most of them have been shocking enough to keep the crows actively talking about the same.

From resurfacing of high-school bullying accusations to dating scandals, quite a handful of intriguing stories lay themselves out from these controversial K-drama actors. Some recent and others already heavily debated on the internet, the controversies continue to affect the actors' image in the industry and their career ahead, given their unsettling position amongst the audience. On that note, here are five controversies that garnered the most attention.

5 most controversial K-drama actors who continued to be the talk of the town: Seo Ye-ji, Kim Seon-ho, and more

1) Seo Ye-ji

The first on the list of controversial K-drama actors revolves around the 2021 scandal about the famous actress from It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Seo Ye-ji. Around June, the idol's ex-boyfriend and fellow K-drama actor, Kim Jun-hyun, came forward with confessions accusing the actress of gaslighting him. Additionally, she was allegedly exposed for forging her academic documents, where things piled up into her taking a short hiatus from acting.

A year later, Seo Ye-ji was involved in yet another scandal with her first comeback series, Eve. Many fans expressed that they weren't happy with the age gap she shared with he co-star, Park Byun-eun, which had a difference of thirteen years. However, things settled down as other netizens pointed out that she was directed hate for baseless and unnecessary reasons.

There were also many accusations of her being a school bully and executing rude behavior to her staff members. The two were soon put two rest as her agency denied the former, and the latter was resolved as a staff representative came forward confessing that the rumors were false.

2) Yoo Ah-in

One of the most recent controversial K-drama actors seems to be of Yoo Ah-in's, the Hellbound actor who was tangled up in a drug scandal. Earlier this year, the National Forensic Service informed the public that the actor tested positive for the usage of drugs, marijuana, cocaine, ketamine, and propofol, in particular. The event snowballed into him being held against the court for his crime.

Given that Yoo Ah-in has modeled for a total of organizations from various fields, the companies have terminated their partnership with the actor due to his breach of the contract. Since the scandal would affect the brands heavily, he was also demanded to pay a compensatory fine of 10 billion KRW if they failed to reach a compromise before facing a lawsuit.

3) Kim Seon-ho

Another one of the controversial K-drama actors that garnered negative attention in 2021 is Kim Seon-ho, right before his dive into his famous series, Hometown Cha Cha Cha. After an accusation made by an anonymous woman about the actor's mistreatment towards her and his forcing her to abort their child, Kim Seon-ho faced much criticism.

While the actor has always showcased himself as a calm and happy-going person, the woman's description of him seemed to be quite the contrary. However, when his story shared in 2016 about him locking up academic tutors from taking classes resurfaced on the internet, people started to believe that they don't have the entire picture of the actor's personality.

Soon after, the actor released a statement admitting that he was, in fact, involved with the anonymous woman that put forth confessions, but he chose to remain silent about neither accepting nor denying the accusations she talked about. However, the anonymous woman took back her accusations stating that it was only a result of a few misunderstandings between them and that she also received a personal apology from him.

4) Ji-soo

Starring in several series like Strong Woman Do Bong-soon, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, etc., Ji-soo was tangled up in school bullying and s*xual violence accusations. After the criticism he face following his schoolmate's confession, the actor released a handwritten letter admitting to his actions and apologizing for his past actions with a promise to be better in the future.

5) Jo Byeong-kyu

Another one of the controversial K-drama actors whose scandal revolved around school violence accusations is Jo Byeong-kyu, known for his role in The Uncanny Encounter. An online post by an anonymous user surfaced on the internet where the actor was accused of bullying the user.

However, as Byeong-kyu's representative, his agency denied the accusations and declared that they'll be taking legal action against the user. Soon enough, the user deleted their post and wrote a letter admitting that his confessions are false and that they're sorry for the same.

With quite a handful of controversial K-drama actors stirring up debates on the internet, fans wonder if the coming years will decrease or increase the same.

Poll : 0 votes