Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episodes 3 & 4 recap: Ji-yeong's royal cooking challenge win and Yi-heon’s drunken first kiss

Netflix released episodes 3 and 4 of the new fantasy drama Bon Appétit, Your Majesty on August 30 and 31, 2025. The plot centers on Yeon Ji-yeong (Lim Yoon-ah), a chef trained in French cuisine. At the peak of her modern career, she is unexpectedly taken back in time to a royal court.Inside the palace, Ji-yeong is ordered to cook for King Yi-yeon (Lee Chae-min), a ruler with a harsh temper. The drama follows Ji-yeong as she struggles to survive in the royal kitchen. Each dish becomes a test tied to her safety and her place in the palace.Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 3 recapLim Yoon-ah in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via X/@CJnDrama)Episode 3 of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty starts with Yi-heon sending Ji-yeong to a “special residence,” which turns out to be a palace jail. Meanwhile, concubine Kang watches the palace doctor remove an arrowhead from Yi-heon and secretly takes it. Kang later sends the arrowhead to Prince Je-san.Meanwhile, Kang questions Chief Royal Secretary Song-jae about Ji-yeong, but Song-jae claims he’s unaware of some of the king’s actions. Later, he tells his father he’s tired of following her orders and proposes using Ji-yeong to their benefit. That night, a masked man frees Ji-yeong and Gil-geum, leading them to an arena of dancing masked men.Yi-heon, present there, reveals he orchestrated the setup. Gong-gil, a jester, pretends to help the girls but leaves after discovering a secret royal order to identify the king’s attacker. When Ji-yeong argues with Yi-heon, he threatens Gil-geum, prompting Ji-yeong to promise she won’t flee. Later, Yi-heon, feeling hungry, commands Ji-yeong to cook.Chief Eunuch Chang-seon brings Ji-yeong to the royal kitchen, where male cooks protest her leadership. Despite this, using deer meat from the king’s hunt, Ji-yeong prepares a three-course French-style meal. Yi-heon enjoys every dish, recalling childhood meals with his mother. Meanwhile, Song-jae offers protection from Kang in exchange for Ji-yeong’s meal insights.She agrees but requests that he recover her bag, which Yi-heon threw off a cliff. Kang orders Cook Maeng to drive Ji-yeong out using snakes, cockroaches, and other tricks, leaving her and Gil-geum exhausted. The next day, Yi-heon’s ministers threaten resignation over Governor Hong’s exile and Ji-yeong’s immunity.Rumors framing Ji-yeong were spread by Kang and her handmaiden. At the palace, Yi-heon appoints Ji-yeong as chief royal cook, warning her that repeating dishes or displeasing him will mean death. Gil-geum and Ji-yeong are given proper rooms and new clothes.Elsewhere, Kang persuades Dowager Queen In-ju to test Ji-yeong’s cooking in a high-stakes contest against senior chefs, where failure means losing an arm. Yi-heon steps in, insisting that if a senior chef fails, the same punishment applies. Meanwhile, the jester delivers a message to Yi-heon about locating the “first draft,” linking to the mystery of his mother’s death.Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 4 recap View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 4 opens with the royal cooking contest featuring Ji-yeong, Chef Eom, and Chef Maeng. The theme is filial piety, using tofu, doenjang, and soybean paste within two hours. Dishes include eomandu by Chef Maeng and yeonpotang by Chef Eom, but Ji-yeong’s doenjang soup stands out.The Queen, moved by its nostalgic flavor, praises it repeatedly. As a result, Ji-yeong wins the contest. Per the custom, Yi-heon orders punishment for the losing cooks. However, Ji-yeong intervenes, reminding that the theme itself honors filial duty. The Queen supports her plea, and Yi-heon withdraws the order.After the contest, Yi-heon recalls Song-jae mentioning rumors linking Ji-yeong to his decision to exile Governor Hong and ties to the Jahongwon office. He confronts Kang, suspecting her involvement in both the cooking contest and the rumors. She denies it, urging him to focus on uncovering who caused his mother’s death. Her response leaves Yi-heon visibly unsettled.Meanwhile, Ji-yeong is assigned to prepare a meal for the king, who experiences tremors during such a state. She serves a doenjang pasta, which he quietly finishes. When asked about the dish, Ji-yeong shares that her father used to make it, as her mother died when she was young. The king sees his own loneliness mirrored in hers.That evening, the king records the day’s events in his private book, Mangunrok, recalling how he had once directed Principal Drafter Yi Jang-gyun to uncover the truth of his mother’s death two decades earlier. However, before Jang-gyun could return with the document, he was attacked by assassins, leaving the king distressed and drinking heavily.Later that night, Ji-yeong is called to prepare food after Chang-seon advises the king to eat. Upon arrival, she finds the king collapsed from drinking. Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 4 ends with Yi-heon pulling her close and kissing her as Ji-yeong helps him up.Bon Appétit, Your Majesty is available to stream on Netflix.