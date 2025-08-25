Bon Appétit, Your Majesty - When will episodes 3-4 release, and what to expect

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty premiered on tvN on August 23 and 24, 2025. The next episodes of the fantasy series will air on the streamer on August 30 and 31, 2025, at 9:10 p.m. KST. Meanwhile, Netflix will follow the same release schedule for global fans. The plot follows Yeon Ji-yeong (SNSD's YoonA), a French-trained culinary star at the top of her field.Her career halts abruptly when she finds herself in the Joseon palace. Inside, she is assigned to serve King Yi-heon (Lee Chae-min), a monarch known for a harsh temper and uncompromising taste. Her every meal is a trial of survival. In the upcoming episodes, fans can expect Ji-yeong to cook under pressure, pleasing the king or facing death. Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Readers discreation advised.An overview of upcoming developments in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 3 &amp; 4The palace drama Bon Appétit, Your Majesty is set to intensify in both the royal kitchen and the king’s quarters. After sparing Yeon Ji-yeong, King Yi-heon commands her to prepare his meals daily. However, the order comes with a threat: if her food fails to please, her life is at risk.Meanwhile, concubine Kang Mok-joo, unsettled by Ji-yeong’s presence, begins scheming in secret. Envious of the king’s attention, she arranges a trap in the kitchen by planting a snake to endanger Ji-yeong.The preview shows Ji-yeong uncovering the culprit behind the sabotage, hinting at an upcoming face-off between the two women. Yi-heon’s stance also shifts. Once distant and mistrustful, the king now showcases signs of warmth toward Ji-yeong.Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episodes 1 &amp; 2 recapLim Yoon-ah and Lee Chae-min in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via X/@CJnDrama)Bon Appétit, Your Majesty premiered with Yeon Ji-yeong, a French-trained chef at the peak of her career. After winning a French cooking contest by grilling steak on grass, she is set to earn three Michelin stars. On her flight back to Korea, she reads the final lines of an old book and is suddenly transported to the Joseon era.That's when, while hunting, King Yi-heon encounters Ji-yeong. Believing her to be a spirit, he tries to kill her, but both are attacked by rebels and fall off a cliff. In search of shelter, Ji-yeong later meets Seo Gil-geum, a runaway palace woman. Together, they cook using butter and gochujang from Ji-yeong’s jacket. The king tastes her food, recalling his late mother, before soldiers rescue him and arrest Ji-yeong and Gil-geum.Episode 2 of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty opens with the two being caught by Chaehong guards and taken to Governor Hong. There, women are divided into groups, with Ji-yeong forced to cook under threat of death. She bargains for freedom if her food impresses the guests, Im Song-jae and his father, Im Seo-hong. With tough meat and little supply, she improvises a sous vide method.A still from Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via X/@CJnDrama)When the dish is served, the lords judge it. Although they secretly enjoy it, Song-jae lies and calls it tasteless, leading to Ji-yeong’s punishment. Soon, Yi-heon interrupts, samples the food, and praises it, recognizing her as a gifted cook. He later lets her live. That night, Ji-yeong and Gil-geum go searching for their bag containing the book that transported her here. Later, Yi-heon arrives and captures her.Elsewhere, Mok-joo and Prince Je-san plot against the king, with Mok-joo unsettled by news of the new woman. At the palace, Mok-joo welcomes Yi-heon, who presents Ji-yeong as a gwinyeo, claiming to have plans for her. The episode ends with Yi-heon warning Ji-yeong that she will beg him for death.Watch Bon Appétit, Your Majesty on Netflix!