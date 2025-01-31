“Ahjussi finally remembered his password” — Fans react as Ju Ji-hoon returns to Instagram after a year amid The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call success

On January 31, 2025, My Daily reported that South Korean actor Ju Ji-hoon from The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call made a notable return to Instagram after a year-long hiatus from social media.

Ju Ji-hoon's official Instagram account, @jujihoon, had remained inactive for approximately a year, leaving fans eager for updates. In his recent Instagram posts, Ju Ji-hoon shared candid moments with co-stars, including behind-the-scenes snapshots and group photos, providing fans with an intimate look at the camaraderie among the cast.

His recent posts were met with enthusiasm, garnering thousands of likes and comments expressing excitement over his return and the success of his latest project. One fan wrote on X:

Trending

"This (lovely) ahjussi finally remember his password."

Expand Tweet

Fans have expressed their excitement over Ju Ji-hoon's return to social media and the success of The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call. They joked that the actor must have remembered the password of his account after a year.

"He finally clicked the forgot password option and successfully changed it. Welcome back after more than 1 year!!" a fan wrote.

"Chronically offline uncle finally remembers his ig password," another fan wrote.

"He's really activeeeeee," another fan added.

Other fans also reacted in a similar lighthearted manner about Ju Ji-hoon's return to social media.

"He is so attractive. Dr Baek love you," a fan wrote.

"He finally remembered his IG password," another fan commented.

"Juji finally recovering his password after a year," another fan remarked.

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call plot run-through

Expand Tweet

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call is a 2025 South Korean medical drama that delves into the high-stakes world of trauma surgery. The series centers on Dr. Baek Kang-hyuk, portrayed by Ju Ji-hoon, a war-seasoned trauma surgeon renowned for his exceptional skills and unorthodox methods.

His journey begins as he joins the trauma unit at Hankuk National University Hospital, aiming to transform it into a top-tier facility.

Dr. Baek Kang-hyuk's extensive experience in conflict zones has equipped him with unparalleled surgical expertise and a direct, often abrasive demeanor. Upon his arrival at Hankuk National University Hospital, he is appointed to revitalize the underperforming trauma unit.

His unconventional approach and unwavering confidence quickly put him at odds with the existing medical staff, including Dr. Yang Jae-won (Choo Young-woo), ICU nurse Cheon Jang-mi (Ha Young), and anesthesiology resident Park Gyeong-won (Jung Jae-kwang).

The series explores the myriad challenges faced by the trauma team, from bureaucratic obstacles and limited resources to ethical dilemmas inherent in emergency medical care.

As Dr. Baek pushes for reforms and prioritizes patient care over hospital politics, tensions arise with hospital administrators focused on financial constraints. Throughout the narrative, the team confronts life-and-death situations that test their professional skills and personal convictions.

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call episodes synopsis

Expand Tweet

Episode 1: Dr. Baek Kang-hyuk arrives at Hankuk National University Hospital, immediately immersing himself in critical cases, including a stabbing incident and a severe hiking accident. His direct methods and disregard for hospital protocols unsettle the existing staff.

Episode 2: A high-risk helicopter rescue mission showcases Dr. Baek's innovative approach as he performs surgery mid-flight alongside Dr. Yang Jae-won. Despite their growing camaraderie, conflicts with Professor Han Yu-rim (Yoon Kyung-ho) intensify due to differing medical philosophies in The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call.

Episode 3: A multi-vehicle collision floods the trauma center with critical patients. Dr. Baek and Dr. Yang collaborate on complex organ transplants, all while navigating internal resistance from hospital administration concerned about escalating costs.

Episode 4: During a contentious budget meeting, Dr. Baek is called away to treat a trauma patient with personal ties to Dr. Yang and Professor Han. The situation underscores the ongoing struggle between financial limitations and the imperative to provide immediate, life-saving care.

Episode 5: The trauma team faces a crisis when a mass casualty event overwhelms their resources. In The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, Dr. Baek's leadership is put to the test as he devises unconventional strategies to manage the influx, challenging the hospital's standard operating procedures.

Episode 6: Dr. Baek's past experiences in war zones are revealed through flashbacks, providing insight into his relentless drive and unyielding approach to trauma care. The team grapples with ethical questions as they treat a patient whose survival could have significant political implications.

Episode 7: In The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, tensions reach a boiling point between the trauma unit and hospital administration. Dr. Baek advocates for the acquisition of a medical helicopter to improve patient outcomes, leading to heated debates about budget priorities and the hospital's mission.

Episode 8: In The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call season finale, the trauma center faces potential closure due to financial deficits. Dr. Baek and his team rally to demonstrate the indispensable value of their work, culminating in a high-profile case that could sway public opinion and secure the unit's future.

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call is available on Netflix for streaming and consists of eight episodes. On January 30, 2025, writer Lee Nak-jun confirmed that the series will get renewed for two additional seasons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback