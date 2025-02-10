"Alexa play Diva by Beyoncé"— Fans react as BLACKPINK's Rosé reportedly celebrates birthday at LA’s exclusive Bird Streets Club

BLACKPINK’s Rosé sparked excitement among fans after clips from her private pre-birthday celebration surfaced online. The singer, who turns 28 on February 11, 2025, was seen enjoying an intimate gathering with close friends at the highly exclusive Bird Streets Club in Los Angeles. The venue, known for its secrecy and elite guest list, added an air of mystery to the celebration, making fans even more curious about the event.

The viral clips, shared by her friends, showcased Rosé singing karaoke, cutting her birthday cake, and enjoying the night surrounded by loved ones. The venue was decorated with customized details, including Polaroid strips and banners featuring “Rosie’s 28th.”

Fans quickly recognized the location, particularly after model Stella Maxwell posted pictures from the night. As the videos circulated on social media, many unfamiliar with the setting were intrigued by the club’s exclusivity.

Social media users flooded comment sections with references to Beyoncé’s Diva and praised Rosé’s effortless ability to exude both elegance and fun. An X user, @rosietherapy wrote,

"Alexa play Diva by Beyoncé."

Reactions from fans ranged from admiration to playful envy, with many jokingly calling the BLACKPINK member the ultimate “main character” for celebrating in such a luxurious setting.

"she’s set for life after APT, mother!" an X user wrote.

"She's the main character of this era. Happy Birthday, momsae," a fan remarked.

"HOLAAAA???? MISS ROSÉ WHAT," a person remarked.

"as an bp member she was already rich rich," an X user commented.

Others shared their birthday wishes for her, hoping for her happiness. Fans were also thrilled when her bandmate Lisa posted pictures from the same celebration, adding to the excitement.

"Happy birthday! Have an amazing day celebrating!" a fan wished.

"Lisa attended Rosé’s birthday party and they celebrated together, I’m crying," an X user wrote.

"aww, love their friendship! so cute seeing them together," a netizen expressed.

More about the Bird Streets Club & BLACKPINK's Rosé 's solo career

The Bird Streets Club, often considered LA’s most elusive private club, is said to have only 400 members and is nearly impossible to access without an existing connection. Run by the H. Wood Group, the club is rumored to cater to top celebrities, with past guests including Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Beyoncé.

The lack of public information about the club further fueled curiosity, with fans eager to learn more about Rosé’s choice of venue for her special night. Rosé, born Roseanne Park in Auckland, New Zealand, and raised in Melbourne, Australia, gained worldwide fame as a member of BLACKPINK after debuting with YG Entertainment in 2016.

Meanwhile, she launched her solo career in 2021 with the hit single On the Ground, which broke multiple records, making her the first Korean female soloist to top the Billboard Global 200 chart.

In 2024, she signed with The Black Label and Atlantic Records, releasing her debut studio album Rosie. The album’s lead single, Apt. featuring Bruno Mars, became a global sensation, topping charts in South Korea, Australia, and the US. With this success, Rosé solidified her status as one of the most influential solo artists in K-pop.

Her recent birthday celebration at the Bird Streets Club only added to the growing intrigue surrounding her, proving once again that Rosé continues to captivate both fans and the industry with her effortless charm and star power.

