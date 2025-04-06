"Appeared for 30 seconds and stole everyone's heart" — Fans react to Song Geon-hee's surprise cameo in Netflix's Karma

Song Geon-hee, who last appeared in Lovely Runner, recently surprised fans with a short but memorable cameo in Netflix's latest thriller drama Karma. The six-episode thriller series was released on April 4. The drama stars Park Hae-soo, Shin Min-a, Lee Hee-joon, Kim Sung-kyun, Lee Kwang-soo, and Gong Seung-yeon in prominent roles.

Ad

Song Geon-hee portrays a young Kim Beom-jun, the character played by Park Hae-soo. Park Hae-soo's role is central to the storyline, which revolves around a 'cursed' connection between six individuals. Fans were pleasantly surprised to see Geon-hee on screen again after a long time. They took to X to express their excitement about the actor's cameo. One fan on X wrote:

"appeared for 30 seconds and stole everyone's heart"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite the blink-and-you-miss nature of the role, fans were thrilled by his appearance. As it has been a while since the actor's last project, many fans are now hoping to see Song Geon-hee take on a lead role in an upcoming drama.

"geonhee baee we need ur casting newwws," a user wrote.

"SONG GEONHEEEEEE CASTING NEWS WHENNNN," a fan wrote.

"my guy appeared less than 2 minutes literally just him cursing drinking smoking smirking and HE still managed to looks hot on top of that," another fan wrote.

Ad

His cameo in Karma was kept under wraps, and fans were taken by surprise by his 'bad boy' persona in the drama. Fans had some peculiar reactions to his role, and here's what they said:

"geonhee appeared as cameo in karma and literally NOBODY knew about this JWHFKSJD," a fan wrote.

"geonhee in karma OMG," another fan wrote.

"i started barking when he came onscreen," a user wrote.

Ad

All you need to know about Song Geon-hee

Ad

Song Geon-hee shot to fame with his role as Kim Tae-sung in Lovely Runner. He played a troubled secondary lead who was a typical tsundere character. His bromance with the lead character, Sun-jae (played by Byeon Woo-seok), added a comedic touch to the series and was a fan favorite.

Another notable role that brought him recognition came before Lovely Runner. His role as Park Young-jae in SKY Castle was also well-noted by fans. Since then, he has appeared in several guest and secondary roles in dramas like The Fiery Prince, The Tale of Nokdu, Missing: The Other Side, and Snowdrop, to name a few. In 2022, he also starred in a lead role opposite Park Se-wan in the drama Alice, The Final Weapon.

Recently, the actor went viral for his pictorials in the Esquire Korea magazine. Fans, who have missed seeing him on screen, continue to express their hopes for his return in a major role soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandini S I Nandini S I specializes in K-pop and K-drama at Sportskeeda, bringing an extensive experience in entertainment reporting where she honed her ability to discern news from the noise. Nandini believes that her keen observations and ability to tune out chatter to find valuable insight bring out the best in each piece she creates. Outside of her professional pursuits, Nandini enjoys reading and trying her hand at crocheting. Know More