"Are you releasing a Japanese song" - BTS' Taehyung sends fans into a meltdown with his surprise multilingual Weverse live session

On October 3, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung (V) surprised fans with an unannounced Weverse live that quickly took over the internet. The session was mostly audio-only. However, the idol briefly turned on his camera to show his meal before switching it back off. What caught the most attention was that he spent almost the entire stream speaking in Japanese, occasionally adding in Chinese, Thai, and even Russian. Fans, used to his casual Korean chats, were left in shock. Social media buzzed with speculation about whether this unusual choice hinted at a new Japanese single, a drama role, or an overseas project. The mix of casual conversation, food talk, and sudden references to Japanese films and dramas only fueled the theories. Several clips of him mentioning Sweet Bean, Your Name, and Unnatural quickly spread online. Fans debated if his viewing habits were connected to potential future projects.By the end of the live, Taehyung’s name was trending worldwide. Fans celebrated both his playful charm and the possibility of upcoming surprises. An X user, @DiavloKTH, wrote,bwilogy @DiavloKTHLINKTaehyung are you releasing a Japanese songMany were amused as well. They called him a “multilingual king” and praised how effortlessly he switched between languages.🌸 @seokjinbitLINKTaehyung got Weverse auto-translator fighting for its life bc he’s insistent in only speaking in Japanese im 😭😭😭s⁷|| 🌊 @ot7elationLINKPolyglot king!!!kirsty⁷ @missingkthvLINKhe’s taking over duolingo since they’re turned to aiⓥstagram 💜 @VstagramcrewLINKKim Taehyung speaking japanese so fluently, and a little bit of Chinese, he's our multilingual king 😌👑Others focused on how fluent and natural he sounded in Japanese. They outright speculated if he was preparing to release a new project.Yuri'⁷ @JimenezYuritziLINK@taeguide Woah, i only can identify Japanese, Chinese, and some Korean words¿? but not when he speak Russian and Thai. Woah, he's so smart😳lana @lana88626LINKI'm cryingggggg , I think I should take my language learning seriously.😭😭😭ⓥ🌹 ꪜ @Tetenosemole_LINKTHIS IS A HINT. I Just knows itTaehyung’s recent lives, brand ventures, and global reachThis multilingual live wasn’t his first time surprising fans with spontaneity. Just days earlier, Taehyung appeared on Weverse in a late-night video stream where he chatted about his work schedule, joked about being tired, and promised to keep showing his good side. Together, the two broadcasts gave fans a glimpse into his relaxed post-military routine while sparking curiosity about his next moves.Celine Show: Outside Arrivals (Image via Getty)His connection with Japan is stronger than ever. Recently, the singer was named as the global ambassador for Japanese outdoor brand Snow Peak. His campaign photos caused the brand’s website to crash due to high traffic. He also continues to be the face for global brands like Cartier and Celine, along with local partnerships with Compose Coffee and Coca-Cola Korea. Beyond endorsements, Taehyung continues to dominate global influence charts. Reports confirm he remains the most-searched K-pop idol on Google across dozens of countries. He also ranks among the top ten most influential online personalities worldwide.As BTS prepares for their highly anticipated 2026 comeback, V's solo projects, unexpected multilingual broadcasts, and ongoing global brand initiatives have only increased excitement.There is no confirmation whether his Japanese-language live was a teaser for something bigger or just a playful surprise.