  "Are you releasing a Japanese song" - BTS' Taehyung sends fans into a meltdown with his surprise multilingual Weverse live session

"Are you releasing a Japanese song" - BTS' Taehyung sends fans into a meltdown with his surprise multilingual Weverse live session

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 03, 2025 11:16 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung multilingual Weverse live (Images via Instagram/@thv)

On October 3, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung (V) surprised fans with an unannounced Weverse live that quickly took over the internet. The session was mostly audio-only. However, the idol briefly turned on his camera to show his meal before switching it back off. What caught the most attention was that he spent almost the entire stream speaking in Japanese, occasionally adding in Chinese, Thai, and even Russian.

Fans, used to his casual Korean chats, were left in shock. Social media buzzed with speculation about whether this unusual choice hinted at a new Japanese single, a drama role, or an overseas project. The mix of casual conversation, food talk, and sudden references to Japanese films and dramas only fueled the theories.

Several clips of him mentioning Sweet Bean, Your Name, and Unnatural quickly spread online. Fans debated if his viewing habits were connected to potential future projects.

By the end of the live, Taehyung’s name was trending worldwide. Fans celebrated both his playful charm and the possibility of upcoming surprises. An X user, @DiavloKTH, wrote,

Many were amused as well. They called him a “multilingual king” and praised how effortlessly he switched between languages.

Others focused on how fluent and natural he sounded in Japanese. They outright speculated if he was preparing to release a new project.

Taehyung’s recent lives, brand ventures, and global reach

This multilingual live wasn’t his first time surprising fans with spontaneity. Just days earlier, Taehyung appeared on Weverse in a late-night video stream where he chatted about his work schedule, joked about being tired, and promised to keep showing his good side. Together, the two broadcasts gave fans a glimpse into his relaxed post-military routine while sparking curiosity about his next moves.

Celine Show: Outside Arrivals (Image via Getty)
Celine Show: Outside Arrivals (Image via Getty)

His connection with Japan is stronger than ever. Recently, the singer was named as the global ambassador for Japanese outdoor brand Snow Peak. His campaign photos caused the brand’s website to crash due to high traffic. He also continues to be the face for global brands like Cartier and Celine, along with local partnerships with Compose Coffee and Coca-Cola Korea.

Beyond endorsements, Taehyung continues to dominate global influence charts. Reports confirm he remains the most-searched K-pop idol on Google across dozens of countries. He also ranks among the top ten most influential online personalities worldwide.

As BTS prepares for their highly anticipated 2026 comeback, V's solo projects, unexpected multilingual broadcasts, and ongoing global brand initiatives have only increased excitement.

There is no confirmation whether his Japanese-language live was a teaser for something bigger or just a playful surprise.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Edited by Shreya Das
