“Are you saying that Knockoff and the other actors are okay to appear”- Internet divided over director’s thoughts on Yoo Ah-in’s role in The Match

The Match Director Kim Hyung-joo shared his feelings towards lead actor Yoo Ah-in, who had been embroiled in a drug scandal. On 19 March, a press screening and press conference for The Match was held at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Seoul, with Director Kim in attendance, along with actors Lee Byung-hun, Ko Chang-seok, Hyun Bong-sik, Moon Jung-hee, and Jo Woo-jin, as reported by MHN Sports.

The Match is about the legendary Go master Cho Hoon-hyun (Lee Byung-hun) who, after losing to his disciple, has his competitive drive rekindled and strives to recover the crown. Yoo In-ah plays his disciple, Lee Chang-ho.

Referring to the casting process, Director Kim said, "When casting, senior Lee Byung-hun was cast first. That alone made me feel like I had the world, but I was even happier because I got (Yoo Ah-in) as a bonus.""

Although The Match was filmed and completed about early of 2021, it was put on an indefinite hold one month before release, due to Yoo Ah-in's drug scandal. The movie is finally being released nearly four years later.

"Are you seriously not understanding what I'm saying? Are you saying that Knockoff and the other actors are okay to appear because they're not guilty?" said one fan.

Fans question Yoo In-ah's casting in The Match (Image via theqoo)

"Personally, I don't like Lee Byung-hun and Yoo Ah-in, but it seems new that there are more than one or two active drug addicts." commented another fan.

"Wise decision to not compromise the quality of the film. Goodjob directornim!" responded another.

Fans have mixed opinions on the decision taken by the director.

"okay, hope he did the best acting performance he's ever done here so directors can't help but keep casting him out of pure talent display" commented another fan.

"If you wanted to hold them responsible, shouldn't you have scrapped it and demanded compensation? Lol That way, they wouldn't do anything that would cause trouble to the work." reacted another.

"I booked a stage greeting ticket without knowing Yoo Ah-in was going to appear" another said.

The Match director gets candid about his cast

Kim voiced his dissatisfaction regarding Yoo Ah-in's behavior, labeling it as reckless and a loss for the talent. He recognized that Yoo In-ah had made a mistake against society, dealt with the issue, and said there was nothing further to add.

In relation to part of a line from a film, he said "To be honest, as a lead actor, he was responsible for a disappointing incident and acted irresponsibly in some ways. I don't think there's anything more I can say because he has done wrong as a member of society before he was an actor and he was being punished for it."

However, he noted, that the film was finally going to be released and he felt both relief and moved. He stated that although Yoo Ah-in's role remained unchanged in the film, he recognized that the situation may affect people's perceptions of the film. He accepted this while also recognizing that he could not control public perception.

"The choice and judgment are up to the audience and I can't force anything. I just have a difficult request that you watch the movie as it is. The movie was hurt before it even came out into the world and I hope you can watch it with a warm heart, as if applying an ointment to a wound." he said.

Meanwhile, Yoo Ah-in continued undertakings to address legal proceedings for habitual drug use.

He administered propofol to himself 181 times between September 2020 and March 2022. He also illegally acquired sleeping pills 44 times from May 2021 to August 2022. On his second trial, he received a one-year prison term, which he was suspended from, and a 2 million won fine for the 18th of this month, after five months of detention, he was released, although prosecutors have noted that they will appeal.

The Match will be out in theaters on March 26.

