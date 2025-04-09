"Are we surprised?" — Fans react as Jungkook's 'I AM STILL' ranks #2 among Korean films in overseas export earnings in 2024

On April 9, 2025, the X account @TheePopCore reported that BTS' Jungkook documentary I AM STILL ranked second among Korean films in overseas export earnings.

It recorded sales of USD 9.98 million, according to the 2024 Hallyu White Paper and the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange. The documentary film captured Jungkook's development as a solo artist, beginning with the historic moment of his single, Seven (feat.Latto), reaching No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The film presented exclusive, never-before-seen footage and interviews alongside the concert performances. It also delved into his creative process, work ethic, and the challenges a global superstar faces.

The documentary is directed by Junsoo Park and produced by Jiwon Yoon. It was released on September 18, 2024, with limited screens worldwide in over 120 countries and regions.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts about the news. One fan questioned whether we are still surprised by the singer's achievements.

"Are we surprised?" commented a fan on X.

Similar fan reactions continued on X, where they praised the BTS member for this achievement. One fan described him as "amazing," while another regarded the documentary as "cinematic excellence."

"JUNGKOOK: I AM STILL documentary will always be a successful and legendary documentary, that conquered the whole world right on the first announcement. This film was so special and important to get to meet Jungkook more and admire him even more. He’s amazing," commented another fan.

"Still not over how legendary Jungkook's I am still doc was. Cinematic excellence!" exclaimed another fan.

"Congratulations jungkook for always be viral and slay in any field whether it's singing or documentary etc always been a global pop star," remarked another fan.

More fan reactions stated that the idol still accomplished this without counting numbers from other countries. One fan exclaimed that he has made his country and ARMY proud.

"Mind u, other Asian countries were not even counted. Jungkook truly is a league of his own, slayed in Music, slayed in ambassadorship, slayed in Cinema.. he slayed anywhere. Undeniably the Biggest & Most Popular Asian Artist," reacted another fan.

"They took data from Box Office Mojo which excluded the movie's revenue from several countries and hasn't updated since then tbh. But even then I Am Still ranked #2," wrote another fan.

"Congratulations JK. Korea must be proud of you. BTS always proud with your country and ARMY," added another fan.

More about BTS Jungkook's solo album GOLDEN

The BTS vocalist's debut studio album, GOLDEN was released on November 3, 2025, via BigHit Music. The all-English pop album featured collaborations with Jack Harlow, Major Lazer, Latto, and DJ Snake.

The album succeeded significantly in topping the charts in five countries: South Korea, Belgium, France, Lithuania, and Japan. It reached the top 10 in 14 countries, including Australia, France, and Germany. It also debuted at No.3 in the UK, which made it the highest charting album by a Korean solo artist.

The album entered the Billboard 200 with 210,200 equivalent album units, including 164,800 pure sales. As of November 2023, it has sold over 2.4 million copies worldwide. According to IFPI's Global Music Report, Golden was the seventh best selling album worldwide, with 2.7 million units sold in under two months.

The Seven singer is currently serving in the military for Mandatory military service and will be discharged in June 2025, along with his bandmates Jimin, V, RM, and Suga.

