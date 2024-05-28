"Are they trying to fire Min Hee-jin?"— Korean media outlet exposes HYBE Labels of alleged media play to release articles against the ADOR CEO

On Tuesday, May 28, the Korean media outlet Ilgan Sports released an article about exposing HYBE Labels of alleged media play to release articles that showcased the ADOR CEO, Min Hee-jin, in a bad light. In their article, Ilgan Sports expressed that they were quite aware of HYBE's plans right from the beginning when they suddenly decided to audit ADOR. The publication revealed (as translated by Koreaboo):

"The goal of this type of media play isn’t clear to see. Are they trying to fire Min Hee-jin? Or make society outcast her? HYBE’s irrational media play continued. For 3 days, articles rained down about how Min Hee Jin had allegedly claimed that RIIZE, TWS, ILLIT, and BTS had been made as a result of copying her."

Furthermore, the Korean media outlet also revealed that the entertainment agency used their small investors and major shareholders as pawns to reveal more information regarding Min Hee-jin. The agency also allegedly strategized things in a way that only the ADOR CEO is reeled into controversies without involving HYBE or its relations.

These alleged media plays also included the ADOR CEO consulting a shaman, and several other instances that were released by HYBE to make netizens criticize Min Hee-jin. Ilgan Sports revealed that they have not taken a side between HYBE and Min Hee-jin but they're rather just motivated to reveal the actions of HYBE's PR representatives.

On May 28, Ilgan Sports released an article accusing and allegedly exposing HYBE Labels of media play. They expressed that right from the announcement of auditing ADOR, the agency allegedly had their intentions fixated on either painting Min Hee-jin as a bad person or firing her from the company.

To prove their stance, the Korean media outlet named a few instances of the same. The first instance was about how HYBE Labels demanded a media outlet delete the names of the HYBE executives who met up with Min Hee-jin right before their court trial.

When the news that Doonamoo's Song Chi-hyung and Naver's CEO Choi Soo-yeon met with the ADOR CEO and subsequently refused to grant her help to gain control over her management, ADOR was revealed, HYBE Labels allegedly tried to remove these names from being exposed.

"HYBE’s top PR representative then went to the outlet that reported this and demanded they erase the names in the article but was refused. HYBE had publicly revealed that Min Hee Jin had met with executives for its major shareholders but then absurdly demanded the media outlet delete the names of the executives once they were revealed," Ilgan Sports revealed.

Another instance revolved around Min Hee-jin's consultancy with a shaman. HYBE released an article accusing the ADOR CEO of consulting a shaman right before the emergency press conference. Though Min Hee-jin denied these accusations and took her statement to HYBE, the agency allegedly refused to publish the same, according to Ilgan Sports.

"Even more problematic is that once Min Hee-jin had sent her answer to HYBE’s inquiries, HYBE refused to release them and threatened to take legal action if any publication did so. Then 20 minutes prior to the press conference they sent out a press release saying it was Min Hee-jin who was threatening legal action," Ilgan Sports continued.

Lastly, they ended their statement by expressing that HYBE Labels' PR representatives accused them of siding with Min Hee-jin when they were only aiming to report news in an unbiased manner. The publication stated:

"HYBE’s PR representatives complain as the ruling over the injunction nears, that rational news outlets side with them, but emotional appeal-driven fans still favor Min Hee-jin. For someone in the industry who closely observes how fans in the entertainment industry move and react, it’s something one should never say. It shows their contempt for reason."

Ilgan Sports also added that they understand the importance of image in the entertainment industry and therefore felt like they should expose and reveal HYBE's alleged media play. Additionally, they also expressed that they were offended by HYBE Labels' PR representatives who accused Ilgan Sports of being biased.