BABYMONSTER delves into future goals, collaboration with Charlie Puth, & more on KBS Cool FM's 'Park Myung-soo's Radio Show'

On Monday, April 15, 2024, BABYMONSTER made an appearance on KBS CoolFM's Park Myung-soo's Radio Show. Members Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita opened up about their musical journey, aspirations, and recent collaborations.

The septet also showcased their musical prowess with a live performance and discussed how they acquired a song from Charlie Puth. They also revealed in detail their goals for the group, given their status as newcomers. Speaking of it, Rora expressed a fervent desire to clinch the esteemed Rookie of the Year award.

"Because I’m a rookie, I want to aim for the Rookie of the Year award."

Park Myung-soo hails BABYMONSTER as an upcoming Hallyu sensation

Moving forward with their future aims, Asa articulated her ambitions to craft a diverse discography and connect with fans through live performances. Ahyeon, drawing inspiration from BLACKPINK's enduring success, harbored hopes for a sustained and thriving career in the industry, coupled with aspirations of gracing the stage at Coachella.

Chiquita voiced her eagerness to embark on new adventures and embrace novel experiences, while Rami set her sights on chart-topping success.

“I want to be number one on the Billboard," Rami said.

Pharita is looking forward to the opportunity to headline their concert, while Luca aspires for international acclaim as an artist.

“I want to become an artist who can gain a lot of popularity around the world. I also want to go to Tokyo Dome," Luca stated.

The highlight of the show came when BABYMONSTER treated listeners to a live performance of their latest track, SHEESH. Park Myung-soo, the renowned comedian and DJ of the show, praised the group and drew parallels between their aura and that of BLACKPINK. He also reflected on his early encounter with the WHISTLE hitmakers.

"I met BLACKPINK about 8-9 years ago. I told them they would do well. When I met BABYMONSTER in the waiting room, they had the same aura. It seemed like they could spark the second Hallyu wave," Park Myung-soo remarked.

Visibly impressed by their group performance, he commended each member for their contributions, stating,

"Each member excels in their part. How much practice did you guys do? As expected, YG doesn't just pick anyone."

His words hinted at the high expectations surrounding BABYMONSTER and their potential impact on the global music scene. During the candid conversation, members Rora and Pharita shed light on the group's unique strengths. The former pointed out that they possess a youthful appearance and exude a hip-hop vibe on stage, which she finds to be a distinctive trait.

Pharita also confidently remarked that BABYMONSTER'S prolonged practice sessions have contributed to their strong vocal skills and impressive live performances.

As the broadcast drew to a close, the group unveiled a surprise—an exclusive collaboration with global pop sensation Charlie Puth. Ahyeon recounted the origins of their collaboration, revealing,

"The singer-songwriter we respect, Charlie Puth, gave us a song."

Giving a brief behind-the-scene for their song with Charlie, the group revealed,

“Ahyeon sang Charlie Puth’s ‘Dangerously’ on a survival program. She sang it really well, and Charlie Puth saw the video and left a comment. That led to us receiving the song ‘LIKE THAT’ as a gift.

In May 2024, BABYMONSTER has planned its inaugural fan meeting tour, spanning five countries: Singapore, Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, and Indonesia.

