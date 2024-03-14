BABYMONSTER gears up to perform at the 2024 Summer Sonic Music Festival in Tokyo

Fifth Generation girl group BABYMONSTER is set to perform at the 2024 Summer Sonic Music Festival in Japan. On March 14, Summer Sonic revealed the part-two line-up of the festival, including the YG Entertainment girl group, through their official social media page.

On August 17 and 18, the festival is slated to take place in Tokyo and Osaka over two days. Along with BABYMONSTER, their fellow labelmates vocal duo AKMU will also be performing on the first day of the musical festival on Saturday, August 17.

Meanwhile, BABYMONSTER will showcase their talents to their Japanese fans on the second day, on Sunday, August 18. It will mark the girl group's first-ever overseas performance since their debut last year.

BABYMONSTER to perform at the 2024 Summer Sonic Music Festival in Japan

BABYMONSTER made its debut under YG Entertainment with the digital single BATTER UP on November 27, 2023. The girl group is all set to make their comeback as a seven-member group, including Ahyeon. Adding to fans’ excitement, they will also be performing at the Summer Sonic 2024 festival.

The girls will perform alongside renowned artists like Måneskin, OneRepublic, Tyla, Aurora, Pink Pantheress, AKMU, Major Lazer, and more. Måneskin will be headlining the show in Tokyo, while Bring Me The Horizon will headline the Osaka show on August 17 and vice versa on August 18.

How to buy the tickets?

The registration period for the Official Advance with Benefits 2-day tickets starts on Friday, March 1. Meanwhile, registration for the Advance 1 Day Ticket and Platinum Ticket will open on Wednesday, March 20.

The registration period for the 1-day ticket and the platinum ticket for people who are Creativeman 3A members or Mobile GOLD members starts from Friday, March 15, to Tuesday, March 19.

The general release for the 1-day ticket, 2-day ticket, and platinum ticket will open registration on Saturday, May 25. It is important to note that the tickets will be closed when the planned number of tickets is sold out, in which case there will be no general sale. Fans can check out the official website of Summer Sonic for more information about the show.

BABYMONSTER's comeback

On March 11, YG Entertainment dropped a visual film for BAABMONSTER's highly anticipated comeback, showcasing six members of the group in their element in the first half while Ahyeon was not visible. Ahyeon, one of the members of the septet, was on hiatus due to health issues and could not participate in the debut activities.

However, it was later confirmed that she had participated in the upcoming album. As the visual teaser came to an end with all six members—Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita—standing together, a snippet of Ahyeon was shown, confirming her presence.

Their first mini album BABYMONS7ER is slated to be released on April 1, 2024.