"Hate yg for holding them": Fans react to BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s upcoming plans for her career as a soloist and group member

BLACKPINK member Jennie opened up about planning on balancing solo activities with group promotions while also trying things she could not do in the past seven years. Jennie recently appeared on Yoo Jae-suk's YouTube talk show Just An Excuse alongside the cast members of the variety show Apartment 404.

On December 24, Jennie unveiled the establishment of her solo label, ODD ATELIER, after choosing not to renew her solo contract with YG Entertainment. During Yoo Jae-suk's show, she opened up about her wishes for this new chapter in her music career, both as a part of BLACKPINK and as the artist Jennie Kim.

She said,

“For seven years, I focused mainly on group activities. I’m going to continue promoting as Blackpink, and I have to find my personal music style and do individual activities. These days, I’ve been thinking a lot about balancing between the image my fans want and the public wants, and the things I wanted to try in the last seven years that I haven’t been able to try.”

Hearing of this, fans expressed their opinions on the group's previous agency as they believed that the girls were not given creative freedom during their seven-year tenure. They also showcased their excitement as they eagerly waited for what Jennie had to offer as a solo act. A user on X said, "Hate yg for holding them."

Expand Tweet

"Happy that pinks are free": Fans react as Jennie shares plans for her career as a solo artist and a BLACKPINK member

On March 1, Yoo Jae-suk dropped the latest episode of Just An Excuse (Pinggyegyo) featuring Apartment 404 cast members BLACKPINK's Jennie, Lee Jung-ha, Oh Na-ra, Yang Se-chan, and Cha Tae-hyun. The SOLO singer spoke about her upcoming activities under her label and as a BLACKPINK group member.

Following the launch of her new agency, she promised fans that she would bring forward out-of-the-box content for fans that had never been seen before. Creating much excitement among fans, she revealed how she wanted to take things ahead.

Fans who admire the singer of You & Me for her hard work and talent were beyond proud, knowing her plans. They expressed their happiness as she decided to start her label.

Here are some reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Idol actress debuted as a member of the K-pop sensation BLACKPINK under one of the most prominent management agencies, YG Entertainment. Following the group's 7th anniversary in August 2023, the group members made headlines for their contract renewal with the agency in December 2023. Although the members decided to continue group activities under YG Entertainment, they did not renew solo contracts.

The You & Me singer is appearing in the ongoing variety show Apartment 404, and the first episode is now streaming on tvN and Amazon Prime Video.