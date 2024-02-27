BLACKPINK's Jennie recently set the internet ablaze with her striking appearance in Calvin Klein's latest campaign for Spring 2024. The K-pop sensation's look not only captured the essence of the iconic brand but also left fans marveling at the sheer power emanating from her presence.

Released on February 27, 2024, on Calvin Klein's official social media accounts, the campaign features Jennie wearing different outfits. In one of the looks, she is seen donning a black bralette and matching boxer brief-style shorts, both adorned with the signature Calvin Klein logo band. The ensemble is completed with an oversized denim jacket, the Classic Trucker Jacket, casually draped over her shoulders.

Against the backdrop of enormous windows and the city skyline, captured by renowned photographer Mert Alas, the BLACKPINK member effortlessly exudes confidence and charisma.

One striking aspect of the campaign is the undeniable sense of power conveyed by the singer's aesthetic choices. Fans were quick to express their awe, with one admirer aptly commenting, "This screams POWER!"

Fans swoon over Jennie's latest pictorial for Calvin Klein

In the pictures and a short video released by Calvin Klein, the combination of the sleek black ensemble and the classic denim jacket creates a timeless yet contemporary look that epitomizes strength and boldness.

In another captivating shot, Jennie is seen wearing a black bra with spaghetti straps, power logo bikini underwear, and black patent leather cowboy boots. This fusion of lingerie and cowboy chic not only demonstrates her fashion-forward approach but also highlights the adaptability of Calvin Klein's pieces.

Paired with the high-rise mini denim shorts and the refined denim zip jacket, the You & Me singer effortlessly blends elements of cowgirl chic into her wardrobe, inspiring fans to experiment with their styles.

Fans could not help but praise the idol's stunning looks online.

The idol's association with Calvin Klein goes beyond being the face of the brand. Having represented the fashion house for some time, she has collaborated to create the Jennie for Calvin Klein Capsule Collection.

Since 2021, the BLACKPINK member has been a prominent figure in Calvin Klein campaigns, showcasing a range of pieces from underwear to denim. Her ability to seamlessly blend sophistication with a touch of rebellion defines the essence of Calvin Klein's aesthetic.

In addition to her achievements in the fashion world, Jennie has been making waves on the business front. The singer recently terminated her solo contract with YG Entertainment and founded her own business, ODDATELIER.