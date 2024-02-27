"JYP’s MEDIAPLAY IS INSANE": Fans react as a media outlet allegedly shades BLACKPINK over TWICE's comeback success

BLACKPINK fans are enraged about a media outlet's coverage of TWICE's successful comeback this year that allegedly shaded the quartet. On February 27, 2024, Sports Seoul published an article about the release of TWICE's thirteenth mini album With YOU-th on February 23, 2024.

The headline grabbed many BLINKs' (BLACKPINK fans) attention as it mentioned the replacement of the YG girl group by TWICE. As translated by @jenniessslave on X, it said:

“Twice's '10th year' charge filled 50,000 stadiums! Blackpink fills the vacancy!”

Fans online have expressed their anger over the alleged disrespect of the How You Like That singers while talking about another group. This has resulted in massive negative reactions from fans all over social media. They accused JYP Entertainment of media play using BLACKPINK's name to gain attention.

“JYP's MEDIAPLAY IS INSANE”.

“JYP is as delusional”: Fans enraged as a Korean media outlet allegedly shaded BLACKPINK over TWICE's comeback success

TWICE made their comeback with the album With YOU-th with the title track One Spark on February 23, 2024. The nine-member girl group charted on domestic charts like Hanteo Chart and Circle Chart. With over 760,000 physical album copies sold out on the Hanteo Chart as of February 24, 2024, the group has also topped iTunes Charts in the Top Album Chart category in over 23 regions.

Sports Seoul reported:

“Although they are a mid-sized group in the music industry that has celebrated their 10th anniversary this year, they have turned on the green light for their first activity in 2024 with a new album that still contains youth and passion.”

However, fans online clashed with each other as the article allegedly spoke about the four-member girl group's "replacement" by TWICE. It alleged that industry insiders predicted TWICE would take over the quartet this year.

The media outlet wrote:

“The music industry predicts that Twice's power will spread beyond Asia to the United States and other global markets, replacing Blackpink.”

This has disappointed many fans online as they raised allegations against JYP Entertainment for using the four-member K-pop group's name to attract attention from netizens.

Currently, TWICE is in full swing promoting their latest album while creating a new record as the leading girl group with the most music videos to surpass 100 million views on YouTube, with SET ME FREE reaching this milestone.

Meanwhile, the YG girl group concluded their highly successful BORN PINK World Tour in September 2023. All four members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, signed their group contract with YG Entertainment. Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa have also launched their agencies to pursue solo endeavors.