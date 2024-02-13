"Skip of the decade": JYPE met with backlash for announcing Stray Kids, ITZY, NMIXX, and J.Y. Park's collaboration song ‘Like Magic’ with Coco Cola

JYPE received backlash for promoting Coca-Cola, a major brand that's part of the ongoing boycott movement, due to the Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip. On February 13, the agency dropped a teaser of K-pop groups affiliated with them, including Stray Kids, ITZY, NMIXX, and the producer J.Y. Park, for the song Like Magic. Fans were initially thrilled to see all JYPE artists joining hands for the song; however, the brand's logo appearing at the end of the teaser attracted negative reactions.

The teaser went viral on social media, and given the massive popularity of the said groups worldwide, fans were excited for the JYPE artists’ collaboration. However, fans are not happy as this collaboration is in partnership with Coca-Cola. Fans have expressed their disappointment in the agency and have shared their thoughts on this upcoming song.

Many netizens also started tagging the artists and the management company to bring it to their attention that they do not wish to see their favorite idols being associated with Coca-Cola.

A user on X said, “Skip of the decade.”

“Boycott the song supporting Coca-Cola”: JYPE artists' Stray Kids, ITZY, NMIXX, and J.Y. Park's collab song Like Magic hit with backlash

The K-pop fan community has been actively partaking in the BDS movement (Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions) to avoid buying products that support Israel in their reported oppression of Palestine. Coca-Cola is also among the many brands that are on the BDS movement list.

Furthermore, fans have been trending hashtags like #JYPE_BOYCOTT_GENOCIDE due to the ongoing airstrikes in Gaza.

The upcoming song Like Magic has been garnering attention from fans for its partnership with the brand Coca-Cola. Stray Kids, NMIXX, ITZY, and J.Y. Park are teaming up for this collaboration song.

It has met with a major backlash from netizens, as many do not want their favorite artists to be involved with the brand that is on the boycott list. Many fans also stated that it would have been better if it was just the JYP Entertainment artists’ collaboration song without partnering with Coca-Cola. Fans have shared that they will not be tuning in to listen to or support the song.

Previously, popular fourth-generation girl group NewJeans partnered with Coca-Cola, which led fans to raise their voice about the BDS movement. They tagged corporation HYBE as they did not want NewJeans to be affiliated with the brand.

Many fans who have shown their support for Palestine have also collectively called for a boycott of the big four entertainment companies in South Korea, including JYP Entertainment, SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment, and HYBE Corporation. This is due to the artists consuming and endorsing the brands that have allegedly or openly shown support for Israel.

