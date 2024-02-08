"HE LOOKS EXTREMELY GORGEOUS": Fans go berserk over Stray Kids’ Bang Chan’s first look for Nylon Japan’s special edition cover

Stray Kids member Bang Chan will grace the double front pages of Nylon Japan's April edition of the LOVE Issue. On January 31, it was reported that the leader would appear on the cover of the Japanese magazine. On February 8, Nylon Japan confirmed the news by dropping the two images starring the rapper.

This will mark the first time he is appearing on a solo cover of a Japanese magazine and it is also the first time he will be gracing the front page of Nylon Japan.

The media outlet introduced the April issue wrote,

“Japan's first solo cover!! ``Stray Kids' Bang Chan'' will be on the double cover of the April issue special edition!! Comes with a passionate story filled with wishes in the sparkle of jewelry & a double-sided mini photo card”.

Fans were enthralled to see the LALALALA singer wearing Swarovski as his looks blended perfectly well with the theme of their latest campaign. They have also expressed their excitement to see different photo cards coming with the issue. A user on X complimenting the K-pop idol said, “HE LOOKS EXTREMELY GORGEOUS”.

“Channie is so handsome! Gorgeous Elegant Magnificent”: Fans thrilled as Stray Kids’ Bang Chan graces Japan Nylon's front page

According to Oricon, Bang Chan will showcase the new Swarovski charm as part of the White Day campaign of the jewelry brand. This ad campaign will reflect the new theme of "JOYFUL EXTRAVAGANCE". Delicacy and boldness are the prime focus of this multifaceted charm worn by Bang Chan for the magazine photo shoot.

The magazine offers a twenty-page interior tale that will be included with a double cover and a 5000-word long interview with the artist. They have requested fans to pay attention to the powerful message handwritten by the ROCK-STAR singer. It also offers an appendix of 6 double-sided mini photo cards.

With the release of the cover page, the leader has sent fans into a frenzy as they could not help but fall head over heels for his visuals.

Here are some fan reactions,

More about Swarovski's White Day Campaign presented by Bang Chan.

This is the first time the Stray Kids’ leader has teamed up with a jewelry brand campaign. Swarovski's 2024 White Day campaign revolves around the theme "The Wonder of Love". The advertisement featuring the Case 143 singer uses stunning jewelry to illustrate the different types of love.

Furthermore, savoir-faire has been an integral part of Swarovski since the establishment of the brand in 1895. Global Creative Director Giovanna Engelbart created this exquisite collection honoring the magic of love and Swarovski's unmatched craftsmanship.

Nylon Japan's double special edition April issue featuring Bang Chan with Swarovski is slated to release on, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, on different online stores.

