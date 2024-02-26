"They're so precious to me": TWICE uploads a TikTok dance challenge with Lauv on 'I Got You', sending fans into an online meltdown

TWICE released I Got You on February 2, 2024, and took the music world by storm. The pre-release single belongs to the group's latest mini-album With You-th, which was released on February 23, 2024. Additionally, the group did a special rendition of the track, featuring Hollywood star, Lauv.

Along with a fast-paced, garage, and low-fidelity version, the Lauv remix of the song, I Got You (Voyage ver. ), quickly gained popularity among listeners. TWICE, in the meantime, stunned their fan base by posting a TikTok video of themselves grooving to the song with Lauv on February 25.

Fans rejoiced to see the musicians having a gala time in the TikTok video.

Fans go gaga over TWICE and Lauv's cute TikTok interaction

The song I Got You was made available as the group's third original English-language single by Republic Records and JYP Entertainment. This synth-pop song has a tempo reminiscent of new wave that makes it sound like a double-time production. The tune's encouraging message of conquering adversity was said to represent the group's love and camaraderie.

Recently, as part of their fifth world tour, READY TO BE tour, the group performed at The Forum in Los Angeles on February 15, 2024. Fans speculated that it must have been during that time when they recorded the TikTok video with Lauv and posted it later on February 25.

The video opens with TWICE member Tzuyu singing to the track verse, and is followed by the entry of Lauv in a black casual shirt and colorful trousers. As he lip-syncs to his part of the song, all the TWICE members can be seen goofing and vibing to the music behind him.

Fans rushed to X to swoon over the TikTok video.

TWICE has performed in sizable venues around Asia, Oceania, and North America as part of its fifth world tour. Being the first K-pop female group to do so, the group performed in May 2023 at the Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo and Yanmar Stadium Nagai in Osaka.

The group was also the first K-pop girl group to have sold-out concerts at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and the MetLife Stadium in New York in June and July 2023. Additionally, they played at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, in November 2023 in front of 50,000 people.

On March 16, 2024, the girl group will play at Allegiant Stadium as part of their encore READY TO BE global tour in Las Vegas in front of 65,000 spectators.

TWICE made waves on several international charts, including the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200, after releasing their English song, Moonlight Sunrise. They also became the first K-pop female band to win at the Billboard Women in Music Awards in March 2023.