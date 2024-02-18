"A story of success": Calvin Klein's stocks soar high as BTS Jungkook’s Spring 2024 campaign drops worldwide, leaving fans in awe

BTS star Jungkook's 2024 Spring Collection campaign for Calvin Klein dropped on February 16, 2024, and took over the internet. Since the ad dropped, the American apparel brand has achieved a new feat in the stock market. The shares of its parent firm, PVH Corp., skyrocketed, reaching its peak in the previous five years.

Several X users retweeted the information, and @dailyjkpraise stated that the brand had a 20% rise, with PVH Corp. shares reaching $131.66 per share. According to reports, the corporation earned $2157.6 million in earnings and $1250.3 million in gross profit during the first quarter of 2024.

Admirers were thrilled to learn how Jungkook's influence has helped Calvin Klein's parent firm's stocks surpass the red mark on its ledger. One fan wrote on X, hailing this event as "a story of success."

"The Jungkook effect": Fans lavish praise on BTS Jungkook for his insurmountable global influence

Previously, Jungkook's inaugural campaign for Calvin Klein's Fall Collection brought about the highest level of consumer contact in company history, with 1.78 million engagements across PR and social media independently. It gained over 1.6 million new followers on social platforms immediately after his selection as the new global ambassador.

The stocks had been negative before Jungkook's campaign aired, which propelled them to an all-time high of $87.93 per share, a 20% increase. In the first quarter, they generated $2157.9 million in turnover and $1250.3 million in gross profit. As of February 17, 2024, PVH shares are capped at $131.66 per share, with an additional $2.80 increase every hour in a single day since the ad release.

Calvin Klein's parent company (PVH Corporation) has seen its stock value rise following its alliance with the BTS global pop star. After declining steadily for months, the partnership with the BTS idol helped the brand turn back its clock.

In March 2023, after the partnership was announced, PVH Corp. witnessed a spike in its shares, which rose from $81.65 to $87.63, which saved it from bankruptcy.

For the uninitiated, PVH Corp., previously Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation, is an American apparel corporation that operates brands like Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Izod, Warner's, Olga, and True & Co. The firm also licenses brands, including Michael Kors, DKNY, and Kenneth Cole New York.

BTS ARMY swelled with pride to see the massive impact of the latest Spring Collection campaign and called it the "Jungkook effect" on X.

Meanwhile, the Standing Next to You singer looked stunning in the latest campaign for the American apparel and undergarments brand. The singer was seen grooving and running across a vacant Grand Central Station, donning a black loose-fit unbuttoned shirt and an exposed torso, along with ash black denim and boots.

Furthermore, the pictorial for the ad was dropped on February 16, 2024, alongside the ad, which took over the internet as fans swooned over the musicians.

The BTS starlet flaunted several pieces of the brand, such as a Spring Black Hoodie, denim-on-denim 90s Straight-Fit and low-hung denim co-ords, a black casual trench coat, a denim pop-over shirt, and the Calvin Klein Premium Monologo Tee, among others.

Additionally, Calvin Klein allegedly spent a whopping $10 million to shut down the Grand Central Station for 3 to 4 hours to film the Spring collection ad campaign with the BTS artist.

In other news, the BTS idol has been serving in the South Korean military since December 12, 2023, to fulfill his mandatory enlistment of 18 months.