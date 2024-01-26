“She feels raw, but in a mild sense”: Apartment 404 director reveals the reason behind casting BLACKPINK’s Jennie, leaving fans in awe

BLACKPINK's Jennie was recently confirmed to be one of the cast members of Apartment 404. On January 25, 2024, the director of Apartment 404, Jung Chul-min, sat down with Hankook Ilbo to talk about the variety show ahead of its release next month and shared the reason behind the star-studded casting and how Jennie agreed to appear on the variety show.

The rapper was on tour with her fellow group members when she invited the director to one of her concerts in Seoul. Jung Chul-min met her backstage after the concert, and he decided to offer her a position in the variety show.

Later, Jennie confirmed her appearance, saying she was interested. Talking about her charms, Director Jung Chul-min said,

"She feels raw, but in a mild sense, She’s honest with her emotions. She’s such a good soul. As an entertainer, it’s also clear that she is lovely and cute. As a result, rather than forcing her to do something, I say, ‘Have as much fun as you want.’ Then, she comes out as she is and shows her strengths this way."

"We clearly see her beautiful soul": Fans react as Apartment 404's director reveals why Jennie was cast

In 2018, the BLACKPINK member worked with director Jung Chul-min on the show called Village Survival, the Eight (also known as Michuri 8-1000). After almost five years, Apartment 404 will mark her second show with director Jung Chul-min.

"I don't think there's any secret. It was the same as 'Michuri'. If you're interested in the program, you can appear, but you don’t have to. You can make an offer to appear when there is a good opportunity, but if you can't appear due to the circumstances, you can't help it," Jung Chul-min said.

He added,

"Fortunately, she was interested in 'Michuri', and there was no malicious editing that deviated from the existing direction of the show. I think because of that, we’ve built up trust."

After hearing this, many fans took to social media to praise the You & Me singer. Fans have highlighted why they loved and supported her. A few tweets read:

Along with the SOLO singer, other popular South Korean celebrities like Yoo Jae-suk, Lee Jung-ha, Cha Tae-hyun, Oh Na-ra, and Yang Se-chan will be appearing as the main cast members of Apartment 404. When asked about the casting process, the director said,

"The criteria for casting are attractive and 'good people'. People who are ready to do their best, and people who are good in real life. It's my job to show more people that side of them through entertainment."

Apartment 404 is set to air on channel tvN on February 23 at 8.40 pm Korean Standard Time.

