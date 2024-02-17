"Taehyung was born to be loved": Fans react as Yoo Jae-seok mentions about BTS' V on Pinggyego

On February 17, the South Korean female singer IU appeared on the talk show Pinggyego hosted by Yoo Jae-seok, who made mention of BTS' Kim Taehyung while discussing the Love wins all music video and V's military enlistment.

The talk show Pinggyego also known as Just an Excuse is hosted by the popular South Korean comedian and host Yoo Jae-seok. IU appeared in the latest episode, number 38, of the talk show, and the episode is available to stream on the YouTube channel named Ddeun Ddeun.

During the episode, the hosts of the show mentioned that they had previously worked with Kim Taehyung and are currently missing him since he's enlisted for his mandatory military service.

They also expressed gratitude for the idol's service to the country. Soon, a clip from the episode went viral on social media, where fans couldn't stop gushing over it. One user tweeted that BTS' V is loved in South Korea and stated:

"So heartwarming": Fans feel ecsatic as the show hosts compliment Kim Taehyung

On January 24, 2024, IU released her pre-release single Love wins all featuring Kim Taehyung. The duo impressed fans with their onscreen chemistry and netizens gave fictional names to their characters in the music video. While V was called Taejoon, IU was referred to as Jihye.

During the episode of Pinggyego the hosts mentioned that they previously worked with BTS' Kim Taehyung and are fans of the fictional characters Jihye and Taejoon. Regarding their fictional characters, the hosts feel sad about the tragic ending they met in the music video.

The hosts Yoo Jae-seok and Yang Se-chan, talked about how BTS' Kim Taehyung is currently enlisted in the military, and they miss him. They further discussed how they previously worked with the idol, as Yang Se-chan was once the MC for both V and IU's fan meetings.

They further stated how they are proud that the idol is diligently carrying out his duty and stated that they send best wishes and encouragement for the idol and fellow soldiers because of whom they can lead a comfortable life.

Soon, the clip from the show went viral on social media and fans could not stop admiring how V is loved by the industry while he's serving his country. They also stated that this is making them miss the singer more and they want to see his safe return from the military as soon as possible.

In recent updates, BTS' V recently concluded his three-week additional training at the Army General Administration School and is currently deployed at the 2nd Military Police Corps.