"This is such peak sibling behavior": Fans amused as K-pop duo AKMU's Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun play strangers at the airport

K-pop duo AKMU members Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun are garnering netizens' attention for their latest appearance at the airport. The power-sibling duo of K-pop with infectious music were spotted leaving South Korea at the Incheon International Airport.

While the two stars posed individually in front of the press, it was quite ordinary. However, they were captured in one frame, the two stood very far from each other, leaving fans and netizens in laughter. Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun played the roles of strangers at the airport.

This hysterical situation continued when they reached the Philippine airport. They stood extremely far from each other, and the series photograph amused fans as they tried holding their laughs. Fans took to social media to react to this hilarious moment, saying, “This is such peak sibling behavior.”

Expand Tweet

“AKMU never fails to make me laugh”: Fans reacted to Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun's hilarious airport photos

Fans were amazed by their hilarious behavior at the airport and expressed how they resonated with the photos. Using terms like “Sibling behavior," fans shared how they could relate to the duo.

They took to the X to share their reactions and pointed out that Fast Forward singer SOMI also shared the photo on her Instagram story.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

On December 13, the sibling duo was spotted at the airport, leaving for Manila, Philippines, to attend the 2023 AAA (Asia Artists Awards in Manila). Grabbing netizens' attention, Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun displayed their sibling energy in the photos captured at the airport.

At first, they were snapped individually, their solo photographs did not make any difference. However, the pictures got funnier as they were snapped together. The Give Love singers acted like they did not know each other at the airport by maintaining a huge distance, even for the photographs.

Continuing this comical series of photos, the Love Lee singers were again seen standing afar. Lee Su-hyun moved ahead, while Lee Chan-hyuk waited at the back. Journalists had to use wide angles to capture them together in a frame.

Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Sung-kyung's latest track has been released on December 13

On December 13, YG Entertainment artists AKMU member Lee Chan-hyuk and Dr. Romantic 3 actress Lee Sung-kyung dropped their highly anticipated digital track, Eat Sleep Live Repeat. The agency also released an official music video starring the two artists, which captured many fans’ hearts.

Expand Tweet

Marking her debut as a solo singer with Eat Sleep Live Repeat, actress Lee Sung-kyun showed her vocal talent alongside Lee Chan-hyuk.

Previously, the talented K-pop duo AKMU released their single Love Lee, which took over the internet as it received much love from fans across the globe. Thousands of fans joined the Love Lee dance challenge on TikTok and Instagram.