“Epic entrance of the 5th Gen IT Girl: Fans stunned as BABYMONSTER drops 1st mini-album 'BABYMONS7ER’ visual film, revealing Ahyeon’s debut

Fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse of Ahyeon in the recent visual film for BABYMONSTER's first album, BABYMONS7ER, released by YG Entertainment at midnight KST on March 10, 2024. The highly anticipated release of the K-pop group's first album has excited the K-pop community to its very core.

However, what has truly ignited the flames of anticipation is the return of member Ahyeon, who had previously withdrawn from debuting with the group due to health issues. She has now officially made her comeback with the group, much to the delight of fans. Even before their debut, the group received praise from senior K-pop idols, fueling excitement about the group's potential.

Originally planned as a seven-member group, the lineup was reduced to six in November 2023 due to the seventh member's health concerns. However, a couple of months later, it was announced that she was ready to debut, restoring BABYMONSTER to a seven-member group.

Ahyeon to make her official debut with BABYMONSTER

BABYMONSTER's debut album has been one of the most highly anticipated events in the K-pop world for quite some time now. YG Entertainment uploaded an official visual film of their upcoming debut mini-album, BABYMONS7ER, on YouTube at midnight KST on March 11, 2024.

While the tracklist of the album remains unconfirmed, it has been announced that the album will be officially released on April 1, 2024. The visual film, lasting roughly a minute, showcased six members from various angles against a red-light edgy background, introducing them to the audience.

However, the highlight of the visual film was the surprise announcement of member Ahyeon joining the group for the first time. Only in the final seconds was her face revealed, indicating her debut with the group and the return to a seven-member lineup.

The group had been operating as a six-member group for several months, debuting without Ahyeon as her joining details were yet to be confirmed. They released two pre-release songs, BATTER UP and Stuck In The Middle, without her inclusion.

However, the upcoming album will feature versions of both songs with the seventh member's participation, much to the excitement of fans who are thrilled to see the original seven members finally debuting together.

With the energetic vibe of their debut song BATTER UP, fans are now more excited than ever for the release of the entire album. Including Ahyeon's vocals will offer a new experience, making it a delight for BABYMONSTER fans.