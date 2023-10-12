"Preparing to debut with BABYMONSTER or what": Agency confirms Ahyeon’s debut, BABYMONSTER fans confused over phrasing

After weeks of speculations regarding trainee Ahyeon’s debut with BABYMONSTER, YG Entertainment confirmed that the 16-year-old will be making her debut as an idol. The company said this to the South Korean outlet JTBC on October 11, stating:

“Ahyeon is also preparing for her debut.”

However, the statement has brought forth both confusion and celebration in the fandom. Some fans are still skeptical about the phrasing of the sentence. They pointed out that the agency did not specify if the teenager was preparing for her debut with BABYMONSTER or, potentially, with some other girl group.

All eyes are set on BABYMONSTER’s debut - which YG Entertainment recently postponed to November of this year - as they will be the first girl group under the company after their massively successful group, BLACKPINK’s debut in 2016. The seven members showcased their potential to the world through the weekly Last Evaluation series released on YouTube.

Fans confused about Ahyeon’s future as a BABYMONSTER member after YG Entertainment’s confirmation about her debut

Concerns over the seven-member group BABYMONSTER possibly being a six-member group arose after fans noticed Ahyeon missing from the group’s social media updates and even a public appearance. The last time the 16-year-old was seen on the group’s Instagram account was in July.

Additionally, only six members - Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Haram, Rora, and Chiquita - were spotted attending BLACKPINK’s finale BORN PINK concert in Seoul, held on September 17.

Thus, Ahyeon missing from the group outing further fueled speculations of her possible departure. Fans who had followed the trainees’ journey on YouTube and had been waiting for the group’s debut became increasingly concerned about Ahyeon’s debut.

Thus, fans’ were slightly relieved on October 11, when YG Entertainment told JTBC that Ahyeon was preparing for debut. The statement arrived after the company informed fans about BABYMONSTER’s debut being pushed to November, as opposed to September.

For people who took the company's statement about Ahyeon positively, their enthusiasm for the group’s debut heightened.

On the other hand, some fans remained skeptical. They mentioned that the company’s brief statement did not specify whether Ahyeon was going to debut with BABYMONSTER or if the idol possibly had other plans. Their concerns grew with the statement, as they wondered what the 16-year-old’s future looked like.

Meanwhile, fans had a rollercoaster ride ever since the members were revealed. As part of their Last Evaluation series, YG Entertainment’s founder announced that only five members would debut, as opposed to the initial seven-member group plan. However, at the finale live stream, he mentioned that all seven members will make the team and debut together.

In a recent update, the company also stated reasons for a postponed debut, attributing it to the title track preparations. As translated via Koreaboo, the statement said,

"We were extra careful in selecting the title track so that we could repay the fans with the highest quality. Due to the process, we ask for your understanding that their debut will be later than the previously mentioned September."

It further explained:

"All preparations are complete now. We will continue to work full speed ahead so that BABYMONSTER will be able to debut in November. Please give them your attention."

The exact date for the group’s debut is yet to be announced. However, fans continue to hope that it will include all seven members.