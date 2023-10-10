"Lowkey scared": YG Entertainment's poster for BABYMONSTER's upcoming debut featuring a new logo leaves the internet divided

YG Entertainment has just announced the debut of their new girl group, BABYMONSTER, allegedly scheduled for November 2023. On October 10, 2023, BABYMONSTER's official social media accounts teased fans with a fresh poster, featuring the message "BABYMONSTER COMING SOON," along with the group's sleek new logo, creating excitement and confusion alike in the K-pop community.

On December 30, 2022, YG released a poster titled "YG Next Movement," which contained silhouettes of seven girls. The company later released a logo poster stylized as BABYMONS7ER, indicating the seven members in the group. The debut project was reportedly progressing well under the leadership of general producer Yang Hyun Suk.

However, the debut, initially planned for September, was slightly delayed. YG Entertainment apologized for this delay in their press release, emphasizing the careful process they've undertaken to improve the quality of the group and crafting the lead track to ensure the best possible outcome. In a statement, YG said:

"We carefully selected the title track with the aim of providing the best result, and we ask for your understanding that the debut was slightly delayed from our initial plan of September."

Due to several postponements, the recent update has sparked mixed reactions from fans. Some are expressing excitement about the group's debut, while others are concerned about the group's new logo. Several fans have shared their response on X (formerly Twitter) to express their opinion on the group's debut, with one user @noeyhaj commenting on how they are "lowkey scared."

"Please give us anything about 7": Fans express their concern over BABYMONSTER debut and group's new logo

The new logo has sparked mixed reactions among fans, as the previous logo, BABYMONS7ER, showcased the group's tally of seven members. Since the new logo does not reveal any such indications, some fans are considering it a symbol of the group's different shades, while others believe that it implies the exit of one group member.

Previously, it was announced that the group will debut with seven members, namely, Ahyeon, Ruka, Chiquita, Haram, Pharita, Rora, and Asa. However, there have since been several rumors in the fandom about the group possibly debuting with just six members. Fans allegedly pointed out that one of the BABYMONSTER group members, Ahyeon, has been inactive on social media since July.

Many fans of the group also pointed out that Ahyeon was the only BABYMONSTER member who was not present in the finale concert of BLACKPINK's BORN PINK World Tour held on September 17 at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea. Yet, they are still hoping that Ahyeon will debut, as the previous group logo was stylized as BABYMONS7ER. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

Meanwhile, as per sources, the debut video will be shot by the end of October. YG also stated:

"All preparations have been completed. When the girl group officially debuts in November, we plan on relentlessly marching forward at full speed, so please look forward to BABYMONSTER."

Fans are expressing their mixed reactions to the recent debut announcement and logo by YG Entertainment and are sharing their response to the group's debut.

More about BABYMONSTER, YG's new girl group

BABYMONSTER, also known as BaeMon, is YG's first girl group to debut in seven years since BLACKPINK. The group has achieved several milestones even before its debut.

In fact, they are the fastest Korean group to hit one million 100k subscribers, and they have garnered over one billion views on TikTok. The group's YouTube channel has over three million subscribers. They are also reportedly the fastest Korean group to have an official video hit 100 million views on YouTube.

Their YouTube channel surpassed one million subscribers in 52 days since its creation on December 28, 2022, and two million subscribers in 129 days, making them the fastest K-pop girl group to reach the milestone.

Despite all this, there were several discussions and rumors among fans that the group's debut was delayed due to BLACKPINK's contract renewal issue. Fans are also hoping that the group's debut will bring some news on BLACKPINK's contract renewal.