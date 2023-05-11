“Finally OT7”: Fans celebrate as BABYMONSTER debut lineup reveals exciting twist

At midnight on May 12 KST, YG Entertainment unveiled the final debut lineup of BABYMONSTER, its first girl group in seven years. The K-pop fandom went into celebratory mode as Yang Hyun-suk (aka YG), former agency CEO, revealed that all seven trainees would be debuting in the upcoming girl group.

In the last week of April, Yang Hyun-suk shared that he saw the upcoming rookie group as a five-member band. The agency then released an eight-episode series titled Last Evaluation to showcase the talents of the seven trainees and hold competitions to eliminate some of them.

Fans were on the edge of their seats waiting for the debut lineup as all seven members had secured a spot in their hearts. Finally, on May 12, it was revealed that BABYMONSTER would debut as a seven-member group with Ahyeon, Ruka, Chiquita, Haram, Pharita, Rora, and Asa.

BABYMONSTER’s debut lineup includes all seven trainees, fans ecstatic

ciara @dnjenhanhao all my girls will debut twitter.com/picbaemon/stat… BABYMONSTER PICS @picbaemon 🫶 ALL MEMBERS WILL DEBUT OT7 ALL MEMBERS WILL DEBUT OT7 😭🫶 https://t.co/LVfPwqfexm u don't understand how happy i am rnall my girls will debut u don't understand how happy i am rn😭😭 all my girls will debut😭😭 twitter.com/picbaemon/stat…

The entire K-pop industry awaited YG Entertainment’s final debut lineup of its newest girl group. The upcoming girl group had big shoes to fill in, considering it was the first female idol group to debut under YG Entertainment after their global superstars, BLACKPINK.

The enthusiasm for the reveal was over the roof, which was cemented when the agency announced that the group’s self-titled YouTube channel became the fastest channel by a K-pop girl group to earn two million subscribers on May 7.

The agency had made fans more curious by saying that BABYMONSTER would debut with only five members. After showing off seven talented trainees to the world, fans were upset that they would have to bid goodbye to two of them. However, the debut announcement on May 12 KST revealed that all seven members would debut in the upcoming girl group.

Naturally, the news took the fandom by storm. With over 404k tweets, BABYMONSTER trended No. 1 on the Worldwide Twitter trends within one hour of the announcement. Tweets under the group’s hashtag were filled with various languages, especially Thai, since two of its members, Pharita and Chiquita, are of Thai nationality.

Take a look at how fans celebrated the no-elimination debut of BABYMONSTER below:

luke @ot4shvt yg ceo is so unserious all that drama just for him to debut babymonster as ot7 yg ceo is so unserious all that drama just for him to debut babymonster as ot7 😭

ysa 🍀🦊 || d4 yoshi day! 🫶 @dailytre4sure as someone who witnessed team a became Winner, team b became iKON, magnum and treasure becomes TREASURE, i'm just so happy babymonster debuted as 7 🥹 as someone who witnessed team a became Winner, team b became iKON, magnum and treasure becomes TREASURE, i'm just so happy babymonster debuted as 7 🥹

anda ♭ @rukasahyeon BABYMONSTER future stan would never know how stressful this whole situation was. only legends know, and it's us! biggest hug to all of you guys!♡ BABYMONSTER future stan would never know how stressful this whole situation was. only legends know, and it's us! biggest hug to all of you guys!♡

nel ♭ 💤 @4baemon the fact that babymonster had almost 500k people tuned in for their lineup announcement the amount of people who are seated for them is crazy the fact that babymonster had almost 500k people tuned in for their lineup announcement the amount of people who are seated for them is crazy 😭

gen ˙ᵕ˙ @warmjunkyu as a teume that didn't get the change to watch ygtb, watching baemon's debut member announcement made me emotional 🥺 congrats baby monster! as a teume that didn't get the change to watch ygtb, watching baemon's debut member announcement made me emotional 🥺 congrats baby monster!

‏ً @ahyeonity babymonster topping the WORLDWIDE trends with almost half a million tweets in an hour is insane. this group took the monster in their name too seriously babymonster topping the WORLDWIDE trends with almost half a million tweets in an hour is insane. this group took the monster in their name too seriously🔥 https://t.co/jNcFbOCDIn

Meanwhile, the K-pop industry is seeing increased discussions of the recently debuted or to-be debuted idol groups, signaling the start of fifth generation artists. These especially include KQ Entertainment’s xikers, Boys Planet’s ZEROBASEONE, and ZICO’s BOYNEXTDOOR.

Interestingly, the members of boy group BOYNEXTDOOR were also revealed at the same time (midnight of May 12 KST) as YG Entertainment's girl group. Some fans believe that the new generation in K-pop is signified by a drastic change in the tone of artists. They believe that NewJeans could be the first artist to usher in the start of the fifth generation of K-pop.

david 恬風 @kingseoks_ officemate told me babymonster is fifth gen kpop. i refuse to believe that. officemate told me babymonster is fifth gen kpop. i refuse to believe that.

While the start of fifth generation K-pop is still up for debate, it remains to be seen how the new idol groups will fare in the ever-growing, competitive industry. As for BABYMONSTER, YG Entertainment is yet to announce its debut date.

Poll : 0 votes