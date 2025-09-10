  • home icon
  • Bang Si-hyuk summoned for police questioning on September 15 following HYBE HQ raids over alleged IPO profiteering 

Bang Si-hyuk summoned for police questioning on September 15 following HYBE HQ raids over alleged IPO profiteering 

By Shreya Jha
Modified Sep 10, 2025 07:21 GMT
HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk (Image via Getty)
HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk (Image via Getty)

On September 9, 2025, K-media Chosun exclusively reported that police confirmed they would summon HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk for interrogation. He is under investigation for allegedly misleading investors during the company's IPO by claiming there were no plans to list, which reportedly prompted investors to sell their shares.

Bang reportedly gained more than 200 billion KRW (approximately 150 million USD) through the IPO. This will be his first session with investigators. According to Chosun's report, Bang is scheduled to appear at 10 am on September 15 at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Serious Crime Investigation Division in Mapo-gu.

Authorities allege that before HYBE went public in 2019, Bang had close associates as outside directors set up a private equity fund to buy unlisted HYBE shares from investors. He is indicted of misleading investors by claiming no IPO was planned, prompting them to sell.

Bang, however, had a contract giving him over 30% of the fund’s profits from post-IPO share sales. Immediately after the listing, the fund sold large amounts of HYBE stock, and Bang is believed to have received about 200 billion KRW, according to regulators. Police say this may count as unfair trading under the Capital Markets Act. Bang’s representatives are expected to deny the claims.

HYBE's Bang Si-hyuk earlier ensured full cooperation in the IPO probe

Bang Si-hyuk returned to South Korea on August 11, 2025, to cooperate with the ongoing IPO fraud probe. He has stayed in the country since then. At that time, the 52-year-old said he was pausing all work and urgent meetings to focus on the investigation. He explained that his extended time abroad was for producing tracks for artists preparing comebacks and expanding the company’s global reach.

“Due to the music work of artists preparing for a comeback and the expansion of the company’s future business, my stay abroad has become longer in recent years. I will put urgent work and business meetings on hold and return to Korea as soon as possible to prioritize the authorities’ investigation,” Bang stated (SBS News reported).
Bang added that he had already given a detailed statement earlier and will continue to cooperate fully.

“I have already provided a detailed explanation of the circumstances surrounding the IPO during the financial authorities’ investigation,” he added.

He emphasized his commitment to the process and outcome.

“I will faithfully cooperate with the future investigation. I expect the truth to be revealed through this process, and I will humbly await the authorities’ judgment. I am more aware than anyone that my personal issues continue to burden the company and the industry,” Bang continued.
Police had raided HYBE’s Yongsan-gu headquarters in late July and recently finished reviewing the seized documents.

