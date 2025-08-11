  • home icon
  • National Tax Service launches 90-day high-intensity special tax investigation into HYBE with 2 elite teams amidst Bang Si-hyuk’s IPO probe

By Shreya Jha
Published Aug 11, 2025 09:43 GMT
Bang Si-hyuk (Image via Getty)
On August 11, 2025, K-media Field News reported that the National Tax Service has launched a tax inspection into HYBE. On July 29, two units from the Seoul National Tax Service and four from the Seoul Regional Tax Office arrived unannounced at the agency's Yongsan-gu headquarters. They secured accounting records and began an in-depth review.

Investigators are now going through the files. Experts in the tax field say the process will last at least 90 days and could extend to 120 days, depending on developments. Using two units instead of the usual one signals a heavier approach. HYBE has appointed Kim Jang Law Office to manage its response.

Bang Si-hyuk (Image via Instagram/@hitmanb72)
This check comes alongside other active investigations. The NTS also began separate inspections on 27 suspected tax evaders accused of making unfair profits through market manipulation. It was launched the same day as the raid.

Seoul police have raided the Korea Exchange and HYBE headquarters in connection with charges against chairman Bang Si-hyuk. The searches, conducted in late July, were the first time the Korea Exchange was targeted in this case.

"We conducted a first raid on the Korea Exchange, and then raided the headquarters of Hive and other locations at the end of July. We are currently investigating by questioning related parties and examining the accused items," officials said (E Daily reported).
They added,

"We will consider a schedule after The analysis of the seized items is complete. "

HYBE's Bang Si-hyuk Vows Full Cooperation in IPO Probe

On August 6, 2025, Bang Si-hyuk told HYBE employees in an email that he would cooperate fully in the investigation.

"Just as I explained the situation at the time of the listing in detail during the financial authorities' investigation, I will faithfully participate in future investigations and explain it in detail once again. I expect that the facts will be revealed through this process and will humbly await the judgment of the authorities," the chairperson said.
Bang Si-hyuk is under police surveillance after claims that he tricked shareholders in 2019, before the company’s stock debut. Investigators say he urged some to sell, hinting the IPO would be delayed, even as the launch was in motion.

The inquiry began in December 2024. By July, the Securities and Futures Commission, under the Financial Services Commission, handed Bang and several former HYBE managers to prosecutors for alleged breaches of the Capital Markets Act’s ban on unfair trades.

On July 24th, police searched the company's Yongsan offices. The Securities and Futures Commission referred the matter to prosecutors, and a Financial Supervisory Service inspector of the Seoul Southern District Prosecutor’s Office is handling the connected probe.

Shreya Jha

