"BIGGEST bigbang ot4"– Fans react as G-Dragon’s Instagram activity seemingly confirms his stance on Seungri

BIGBANG's G-Dragon's Instagram activity from March 5, 2025, seemingly confirmed his stance on former bandmate Seungri. The rapper liked an Instagram post that showcased the band with four members, G-Dragon, Taeyang, Daesung, and former member T.O.P. However, Seungri was missing from the post.

It was a post uploaded on the social media platform by the user @youngwon.vip. They used a Despicable Me 3 meme, where minions cheered for the four members but booed at Seungri’s appearance.

G-Dragon liked the post, and its discovery quickly went viral on social media, with many believing that it confirmed his support for the group as an OT4 lineup. Fans pointed out that he had not been tagged in the post, implying he found it through browsing or related hashtags.

An X user, @cifemwin1, wrote:

"Jiyong is the BIGGEST bigbang ot4."

Given the long-standing controversy surrounding Seungri’s departure from the group in 2019, many saw this as a subtle yet clear statement from G-Dragon. Seungri left the group due to his involvement in the Burning Sun scandal,

Meanwhile, on social media, fans praised G-Dragon for not hiding his stance.

"won the idgaf war," a fan commented.

"knowing the lore too…just lets me know he has hated that man from the beginning," another user wrote.

"he really said be normal and support ot4!," a netizen mentioned.

"Help this was brutal," another person added.

However, there were other fans who argued that his liking the most must have been a casual thing with no deeper meaning.

"“GD be like that?! I don’t think so. Dude didn’t even see the entire clip. Pretty sure he saw 2 seconds and moved on. He even said so himself that he does random likes," a user mentioned.

"Actually jiyong tap the like button everything he sees," a fan remarked.

"so this is his algorithm in instagram," a netizen wrote.

More about BIGBANG members past controversies and departures from the group

The K-pop group BIGBANG debuted in 2006 as a five-member group under YG Entertainment. However, in 2019, Seungri retired from the entertainment industry after he was involved in the Burning Sun scandal.

The high-profile scandal involved allegations of s*x trafficking, embezzlement, and illegal gambling. The singer was then convicted and sentenced to prison but was released in 2023. Since then, the group has remained silent about his exit.

Meanwhile, T.O.P also faced a setback in 2017 due to a dr*g scandal that led to legal issues and a hiatus from the music industry. In 2023, he officially left BIGBANG and stated that he did so because he was guilty of past mistakes.

However, he made a comeback in 2024 with Squid Game 2 where he earned praise for his acting. In one of the promotional interview, he shared that he distanced himself from the group so that it doesn't affect them.

G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung have continued with their individual activities. As of the latest, G-Dragon released his solo album Übermensch on February 25, 2025.

While BIGBANG has not announced any official group activities, fans hope to see the three remaining members together for future projects.

