“11 YEARS AND 5 MONTHS”— Fans emotional as BIGBANG’s G-Dragon announces 3rd full-length album ‘Übermensch,' launches first official fan community

BIGBANG's leader and rapper G-Dragon (GD) has finally announced his much anticipated third full-length album Übermensch. Taking to Instagram on February 4, the rapper shared a teaser video announcing that Übermensch will be released on February 25, 2025.

The upcoming album is the rapper's latest offering after releasing singles Power and Home Sweet Home. Fans were surprised when G-Dragon announced his third album, as it had been over 11 years since his last EP, COUP D'ETAT.

While there were whispers in the community that the rapper would release an album soon, the confirmation sparked a flurry of reactions from fans. One X user wrote:

"11 YEARS AND 5 MONTHS between G-DRAGON last full album 'Coup d'Etat' and new album 'Übermensch' 11 YEARS AND 5 MONTH!!!"

"Our King is back, ladies and gentlemen, I'm counting down waiting for the big day, it will definitely be a work of art" another fan wrote

"we’ve been starved for too long" one user commented

Fans have long waited for the rapper to release new music. G-Dragon directed his energy toward arts and culture since his discharge from the military in 2019 and subsequent exit from YG Entertainment in 2020. He is known for radical themes in his music, and his upcoming album sounds no less.

"Coup d'Etat to Übermensch is such a f*ckin powerful concept and meaning. And that shows how conceptual and intelligent he is for having such an extensive list of references cause those two words are not something that has a simple meaning. Just 'G' thang. 'GOAT' the livin' legend," one fan wrote

"crazy work I started liking him like almost two years after last solo album so THIS WILL BE MY FIRST SOLO ALBUM DEBUT F*CK," another fan wrote

"it’s been a tough ride but we made it, he always makes it worth the wait," came another response

All we know about G-Dragon's third full-length studio album, Übermensch

G-Dragon's upcoming album Übermensch was announced with a short teaser video on Instagram. In the video, two silhouettes walk up to the center from either direction of the frame. As the two silhouettes meet, they form the letter 'U.'

The album name Übermensch is revealed, followed by the album release date. Throughout the video, a static noise resembling winds or an audience's cheer is heard. Colorful panels and wispy frames are also seen in the video.

The album's name comes from Friedrich Nietzsche's German philosophy branch, Übermensch. It denotes the shift of human ideals from worldly pleasures to a high state of peace and mindfulness, engaging in self-discovery to become a better person.

In other news, GD was recently seen at Paris Fashion Week during the Chanel showcase. His androgynous outfit was lauded by fans. Additionally, he was one of the four K-pop performers at the Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes. He performed a solo number, Power, and then Home Sweet Home with fellow BIGBANG group member Taeyang.

He is slated to headline the K-Star Spark on February 22 in Bangkok, Thailand.

