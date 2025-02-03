"I WILL BE THERE I'M SO EXCITED"- Fans react as G-Dragon confirms to headline 'K-Star Spark' 

On February 3, 2025, the South Korean media outlet iMBC reported that G-Dragon's agency, Galaxy Corporation, has confirmed that G-Dragon will headline the much-anticipated music festival K-Star Spark.

The event will be held at Rajamangala National Stadium, Bangkok Thailand, on February 22, 2025, at local time.

According to the publication, G-Dragon will be the first performer in the forthcoming program. The venue, described as Thailand's largest stadium, has a seating capacity of 50,000, where the audience can participate and watch simultaneously.

Subsequently, the latest news circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not contain their excitement, and an X user tweeted:

"I WILL BE THERE I'M SO EXCITED AAAAAAAA."

The fandom mentioned that the male artist was a trendsetter and a global icon for taking up new challenges. They wished that he would perform new songs at the upcoming show.

"You thought you did something? As a trendsetter and global icon of innovation and challenge, G-DRAGON's participation as the first performer of K-STAR SPARK has sparked immense anticipation," a fan wrote.

"Praying hard that he will perform some new songs," a fan shared.

"I'm ready too ...Can't wait to see my King in Bangkok," a fan commented.

Many fans mentioned that they might fly to Bangkok to hear the idol's new songs.

"GUESS WHO’s BACK GD really be back with back to back content and concerts," an X user reacted.

"Omg can't wait to see gdragon hitting up the stage in Bangkok," an X user shared.

"omggg lucky they are who gonna hear the new song should i flight to bangkok," a fan commented.

More about G-dragon's recent activities

The South Korean rapper and singer released his track Home Sweet Home on November 22, 2024, through Galaxy Corporation and Empire. It was composed and penned by G-Dragon, Teddy Park, and others. It has been designated as the second single from his upcoming third studio album.

The track charted at the number one position on the domestic Circle Digital Chart in South Korea. The Bigbang member has been credited with the release of multiple albums, including Heartbreaker, Coup d'Etat, GD & TOP, Shine a Light, One of a Kind, Kwon Ji-yong, and other records.

In recent news, the artist will be featured in the musical variety program Good Day. The show will be premiered on February 16, 2025, through Disney+.

