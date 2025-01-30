"They are too pure for this kpop dramas"- Fans react as interaction between j-hope, BIGBANG's G-Dragon, & Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae goes viral

BTS’ j-hope, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, and actor Lee Jung-jae were recently spotted together at Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes in Paris, as revealed on January 30, 2025. Lee Jung-jae shared a video and several photos from the event via his Instagram account, giving fans a glimpse of their interaction.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Squid Game actor captured moments with various celebrities throughout the night. Since both j-hope and G-Dragon were performers at the gala, he brought the two K-pop stars together for a selfie video. Fans adored the clip, noting how cheerful and happy all three looked as they smiled throughout the recording.

"They all friends in real life." a fan affirmed.

The fans expressed their delight over the friendship among the three that seemed to reflect in the video,

"The artists are friends. Let them be," a fan expressed.

"Glad that they had fun," another fan claimed.

Lee Jung-jae shares unexpected interactions with K-pop stars j-hope, G-dragon and Rosé

Lee Jung-jae, the lead actor of Squid Game attended the Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes event in Paris on January 23, 2025. To share his experience with fans, he posted a collection of nine photos and videos on his Instagram, offering a glimpse into his interactions with various celebrities.

In the clips, the Squid Game actor appeared all smiles and full of laughter as he mingled with different stars. He was seen hugging singer Katy Perry, making John Legend say “Khamsahamnida” (thank you in Korean), and enjoying the atmosphere of the event.

Among the K-pop artists present, Lee Jung-jae made sure to have his special moments with them. His first video was a selfie clip featuring j-hope and G-Dragon, where both K-pop stars flashed the victory sign while he waved at the camera. G-Dragon playfully held the BTS star close in a friendly manner, showing their mutual respect and friendship.

Expand Tweet

As soon as the BIGBANG member learned that it was a video and not a photo, he shouted "Freeze" in Korean, to which the actor reacted with a huge smile. This was a nod to Squid Game’s "Red light, Green light game," of season 2 where Jung-jae uses this word. At the end, they all burst into laughter.

The actor also shared a snippet of G-Dragon’s solo performance of his song "POWER." Another memorable interaction was with BLACKPINK’s Rosé, where the two posed with various hand gestures for a short video. He also posted a clip of Rosé’s performance of her song APT., capturing her on stage. Additionally,he filmed a seperate video with j-hope too, which delighted the ARMY fans in particular.

These wholesome interactions quickly won over fans, who loved the unexpected crossover of j-hope, Lee Jung-jae, G-Dragon, and Rosé. The combination of these four major stars from the Korean entertainment fields was something they had not seen coming.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback