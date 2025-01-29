“Can't imagine other idols to pull that kind of androgynous outfit” — Fans react to BIGBANG’s G-DRAGON’s look at the Chanel SS25 couture show

K-pop star G-Dragon surprised fans with his appearance at the Chanel Spring-Summer Couture show in Paris on January 28, 2025. Sporting mint-green hair, and yellow sunglasses, he wore a Chanel two-piece with a black-and-white print, and a large bow over a ruffled collar. The outfit was finished with white boots that perfectly complemented his look.

Interestingly, the outfit was not originally designed for men. It was a part of Chanel's 2024/25 Métiers d’art, and was originally worn by a female model during its showcase.

"I cant imagine other idols to pull that kind of androgynous outfit but still look c*nty and splendid," wrote a fan.

Fans show appreciation for G-Dragon's outfit at the Chanel SSFW25 (Image: X.com/@Kwonjiji1234)

"his stare is a sin, and im here for it" wrote another fan.

"It's the smirk. It's the smirk. IT'S THE SMIRK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" a fan wrote.

G-dragon donning the outfit comments on the musician's take on fashion and gender boundaries.

Fans loved the artist's take on androgynous fashion and flawlessly carrying the outfit. From his hair to his nails, fans noticed the smallest details and showered words of appreciation for the Power hitmaker.

"SLICKED BACK MINT HAIR G-DRAGON AT CHANEL HOUTE COUTURE SHOW" came another comment.

"Not to be dramatic but this is the best he’s ever looked." wrote a fan.

"this clip gonna live in my head forever now" a tweet read.

G-Dragon in Paris: Paris Fashion Week and Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes

K-pop group BigBang's leader, G-Dragon (GD), made a standout appearance at the Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes last week. He impressed with his performances, joined by fellow BigBang member Taeyang.

Following the performance, he attended the Paris Fashion Week as an ambassador of Chanel for the brand's Spring Summer 2025 showcase. The rapper is known for making bold fashion choices, and he did nothing less time as well.

GD's inclination toward fashion and culture does not end here. He was named in ArtNet’s Top 200 Art Collectors list in 2019. He was also part of Frieze Seoul’s Now & Next artist series last year.

In 2024, he collaborated with French perfumer Frédéric Malle to create a signature fragrance as well. He is slated to launch his reality talk show Good Day, soon.

