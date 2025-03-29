BOYNEXTDOOR faces backlash over last-minute event cancellation and airport cart controversy in Bangkok

K-pop group BOYNEXTDOOR has come under fire following the cancellation of their Bangkok concert and an airport controversy involving a fan's pre-booked cart service. The concert scheduled for March 29, 2025, was canceled following an earthquake in Myanmar.

As per a report of MANILA BULLETIN, on March 28, 2025, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, causing tremors in Thailand, including Bangkok. The impact led to structural damage, with a building in the city's Chatuchak District collapsing. In response, the Thailand government declared an emergency in Bangkok.

KOZ Entertainment, the agency managing BOYNEXTDOOR, issued a statement on March 28, 2025, extending condolences to those affected by the disaster. The agency announced that BOYNEXTDOOR's concert, scheduled for March 29, would be canceled, prioritizing the safety of the artists, staff, and attendees.

However, controversy arose when the concert's ticket organizers initially posted a cancellation notice but later removed it, leaving fans uncertain about the event's status, as per a report by the outlet Koreaboo. Only after BOYNEXTDOOR secured flights was an updated cancellation announcement uploaded.

The outlet reported that many fans, especially those who had traveled to Bangkok, criticized KOZ Entertainment for not informing them sooner, citing safety concerns in the wake of the disaster. Some suspected that the delay was intentional to prevent the rush of fans attempting to leave the country simultaneously with the group.

Further backlash emerged when reports surfaced that BOYNEXTDOOR's staff allegedly took over an airport cart pre-booked by a fan. X user id @ol8ol said in a post the fan had arranged for a buggy service to expedite their airport process and had provided identification details to staff in advance.

Upon arrival, the fan and their entourage were reportedly approached by the band's manager and asked to vacate their cart. The group's staff then occupied multiple carts, leaving the fan without their reserved service. @ol8ol further wrote that the airport personnel who had initially been assigned to assist the fan returned only after escorting the group, ultimately issuing a refund for the inconvenience.

These incidents have sparked criticism, with many accusing KOZ Entertainment and BOYNEXTDOOR's team of disregarding fans' safety and acting entitled. However, many fans like X user @dadalilin argue that the backlash is exaggerated, attributing the frustration to the disappointment over the concert's cancellation rather than the handling of the situation.

BOYNEXTDOOR's first world tour, KNOCK ON VOL. 1, which began in December 2024, was scheduled to visit 13 locations worldwide, concluding in April 2025. Following performances in Tokyo, Singapore, and the Philippines, the group was set to hold their Bangkok concert at Thunder Dome on March 29, 2025.

However, KOZ Entertainment announced its cancellation on March 28, citing safety concerns due to the recent earthquake. In an official statement on Weverse, the agency remarked:

"First, we extend our deepest condolences to everyone affected by the earthquake that occurred on March 28th. We sincerely pray for the safety and well-being of everyone during this sudden disaster. Due to the current situation, the BOYNEXTDOOR TOUR <KNOCK ON Vol.1> IN BANGKOK, scheduled for March 29th (Saturday), has been canceled, as we are taking the safety of the audience, artists, and staff as our top priority. "

They further wrote:

"We sincerely apologize to the many fans who were looking forward to the Bangkok show, and we ask for your generous understanding. We will provide information about the cancellation process in a separate announcement. Once again, we express our deepest condolences to everyone affected by this earthquake, and we sincerely hope for your safety and recovery.

The backlash primarily centered on KOZ Entertainment's decision-making rather than the concert's cancellation itself. Many fans, like X user @Aruze9, argued that the company should have prioritized informing attendees promptly, allowing them to make necessary travel arrangements in a timely manner.

Despite divided opinions, the controversy has left a stain on the group's handling of the Bangkok event. KOZ Entertainment has yet to address the airport cart allegations directly, but they reassured fans that BOYNEXTDOOR and their staff are safe and are making arrangements to return home securely.

After Thailand, the band will head to Taipei on April 3, followed by Hong Kong on April 6 and Jakarta on April 12 for their next scheduled performances.

