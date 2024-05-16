BTS, BLACKPINK, Rosé & more highlighted on the list of 10 Significant Achievements by Asian Artists in Billboard Chart History

K-pop sensation BTS, BLACKPINK, with its group member Rosé, and more have been honored on the list of 10 Significant Achievements by Asian Artists in Billboard Chart History. On May 15, Billboard unveiled a list of Asian artists who have made unprecedented records from the 1960s to 2020s, which included the breakthrough of K-pop in the Western world.

BTS ranked No. 6 with their remarkable achievement in 2020 with their first English single Dynamite. The septet's songs have previously ranked in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. However, Dynamite was their first song to hit No. 1. They also became the first South Korean musical act to reach the top of the chart, where they spent three consecutive weeks.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK ranked No. 9 on the Significant Achievements list with their second full album Born Pink in 2022. They became the first K-pop girl group to rank No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart following the release. Besides BLACKPINK as a group, the quartet member Rosé also ranked at No. 7 on the list. She made history as the highest charting K-pop solo artist on the Hot 100 following her solo debut On The Ground in 2021, which reached No. 70 on the Hot 100.

Expand Tweet

Other K-pop singers on the 10 Significant Achievements by Asian Artists in Billboard Chart History

Expand Tweet

K-pop groups like Wonder Girls, BTS, GOT7, and BLACKPINK and solo acts like CL, PSY, and Rosé are on the list which appreciates Asian artists who have made records with their music breakthrough internationally. The list is in honor of the AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) Heritage Month and the publication stated that these Asian artists have helped in paving a path for the upcoming generation of musicians from Asia.

“They’ve also caused waves of change by representing various Asian communities, including the AAPI community, showing the world all of the groundbreaking art (and big hits) that Asian performers can achieve.”

JYP Entertainment's girl group Wonder Girls achieved No. 2 for their song Nobody as it became the first K-pop track to enter the Hot 100 chart in 2009. PSY's popular track Gangnam Style achieved No. 3 as it was the first K-pop song to reach the second position on the Billboard Hot 100. The song spent over 31 weeks on the chart.

Meanwhile, the former 2NE1 leader CL, who is widely popular for her singing and rapping solo act, had her first English-language track Lifted enter the Hot 100 in 2016. This feat made her the first solo female artist to enter the chart.

GOT7 rounded up the list at No. 10 given their achievement on the World Albums chart with 19 entries. 15 music projects entered the Top 10 while four of them topped the chart, including the album Got It? from 2014 and the album Flight Log: Turbulence from 2016.

Meanwhile, renowned Japanese singer Kyu Sakamoto's Sukiyaki achieved No. 1 on the list of 10 Significant Achievements by Asian Artists in Billboard Chart History. The song became the first non-European song by an Asian artist to reach No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart, in 1963 just a few years after the launch of the chart.

Pikotaro's Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen and Joji's Glimpse of Us also achieved No. 5 and No. 8 respectively.