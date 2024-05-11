BTS' Jungkook becomes 1st & only K-pop solo artist to have 10 songs surpass 100 million streams on Spotify

Jungkook recently became the first K-pop solo artist to have 10 songs with over 100 million streams in the history of Spotify. As of Saturday, May 11, the BTS member is notably the only K-solo act to achieve this feat, and his B-side track Please Don't Change from his solo album GOLDEN amassed 100 million streams on Spotify becoming the latest addition.

The Golden Maknae has been setting records since his solo debut in July 2023. On April 28, 2024, his album GOLDEN surpassed 3.3 billion streams on the music service platform. This has made him the first and only K-pop solo singer to reach this significant milestone. It is also the most streamed album by an Asian artist.

The following are the 10 songs that have reached the mark of 100 million plays on Spotify:

Seven (feat. Latto) (Explicit Ver.)

Left and Right (Feat. Jung Kook of BTS)

Standing Next to You

3D (feat. Jack Harlow)

Dreamers [Music from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack]

Stay Alive (Prod. SUGA of BTS)

Still With You

Yes or No

TOO MUCH

Please Don't Change (feat. DJ Snake)

More records made by BTS’ Jungkook’s solo album GOLDEN on the music service platform Spotify

Jungkook released his highly anticipated solo album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023, featuring eleven tracks in full English language. The album featured some renowned musicians from across the world including DJ Snake, Major Lazer, Latto, and Jack Harlow. Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes are known to have contributed penning lyrics of some songs on the album.

Jungkook's pre-release single 3D featuring rapper Jack Harlow surpassed over 600 million streams on Spotify. Furthermore, the BTS vocalist’s debut song Seven (feat. Latto) has surpassed over 1.5 billion streams. By doing so, the Standing Next to You singer has become the first and only solo artist in the K-pop industry to have multiple songs accumulate 600 million streams on an album.

On May 2, Seven (feat. Latto) previously took over BTS’ English song Dynamite and became the most streamed song by K-pop acts on the Global Spotify Chart with over 1.393 billion listens.

Before marking his debut, the BTS member became the first South Korean singer to perform at the 2022 Fifa World Cup. He recently received multiple awards at the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards 2024 for his original soundtrack Dreamers.

The three accolades received by the K-pop idol for Dreamers include the TV & Film Awards’ Cinematography — Silver, TV & Film Awards 'Sound Design' — Silver, and TV & Film Awards 'Camerawork’ — Bronze.

Jungkook's military service

Following the completion of his solo album promotions, Jungkook embarked on his military service journey on December 12, 2023, joined by his bandmate Jimin. The two BTS members are serving in the military through the buddy system which allows two friends and acquaintances to serve the tenure together.

Notably, all members of the septet including Kim Namjoon, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Kim Taehyung, and the Euphoria singer are serving in the military. Jungkook is expected to reunite with his group members in 2025.

Last month, on April 14, he made his latest post and informed the fans about opening an Instagram page to show photos of his Doberman pet Bam. The BTS member has a picture of himself on the profile account named @boww_bam and also shared many posts about his dog. The page has over 5.3 million followers.