BTS Jimin’s “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco)" becomes the fastest song of 2024 to reach #1 on iTunes in 100 countries

BTS' Jimin released Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (Feat. LOCO) on June 28, 2024, ahead of his upcoming solo album, MUSE, which is set to be released on July 19. The pre-release track became the fastest song of 2024 to reach #1 on iTunes in 100 countries. The song also topped the United States iTunes Top Songs chart on its opening day.

Co-produced and co-written by Jimin along with Pdogg, GHSTLOOP, and Evan—who also made a cameo appearance in the track's official music video—the song topped in 100 countries within 3 hours and 50 minutes. It became the first non-English and the first Korean/K-pop song to top the chart in 100 nations in the history of iTunes.

Notably, on the United States iTunes Top Songs chart, the latest song peaked at #1 in 2 hours, surpassing BTS Jungkook's Never Let Go (4 hours) and Taehyung's FRI(END)S (20 hours).

BTS Jimin's Smeraldo Garden Marching Band earns laurels worldwide for its upbeat and catchy tune

Smeraldo Garden Marching Band honors Pdogg, GHSTLOOP, and Evan—three music producers from HYBE who have worked alongside BTS for over a decade—also introduced themselves under the moniker "Smeraldo Garden Marching Band" during Jimin's Production Diary. They also worked on the BTS idol's debut solo album, FACE.

Compared to the flamboyant and metallic beat-infused debut solo album, FACE, the idol's latest pre-release single, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, from MUSE, showcased a fun and robust atmosphere. The new song is a sneak peek of the BTS idol's second solo effort, MUSE, which will be released on July 19 and is themed around love and finding true inspiration.

With a lively brass band, energetic vitality, and a vibrant backdrop, the BTS idol performed LIVE in the music video with LOCO alongside Pdogg, GHSTLOOP, and Evan performing as the band's musicians.

Additionally, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO) is a tribute to the legendary British band, The Beatles, and their albums Yellow Submarine (1969) and Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967).

For the uninitiated, the word "Smeraldo" is a fictional flower invented by BTS in 2013. It appeared in the BTS Universe, where several storylines developed around it through songs and music videos. Even with his ongoing enlistment in the South Korean military, Jimin returned with his new single that broke iTunes historic records and was lauded by Billboard and Rolling Stones, among others.

Kim Seok-jin, aka Jin, the oldest member of BTS, was discharged from the military as a sergeant and returned on June 12, 2024. Meanwhile, Jimin, RM, SUGA, Taehyung, aka V, and Jungkook enlisted in December 2023 and will return in June 2025. Furthermore, j-hope enlisted in April 2023 and will return in October 2024.