BTS’ Jin earns #1 spot on Star Planet’s idol ranking by retaining the title of ‘donation fairy’ for 6 consecutive months

BTS’ Jin secured the No. 1 spot in Star Planet’s Idol Ranking for August 2025, and with it, continued his streak as a “Donation Fairy” for the sixth consecutive month. Between August 1 and 15, fans from all over the world cast their votes on the Star Planet platform, and Jin received an impressive 103,779 votes, easily securing the top position. However, this ranking serves a purpose. Each month, the winning idol’s name is used to make a charitable donation. In light of the BTS idol's win, 1 million KRW (approximately $730 USD) has been donated to the Korean Committee for UNICEF, helping children in need both in Korea and internationally. This has been ongoing since March. Since then, he has been at the top every single month, marking six months of continuous donations through this initiative alone. Roughly 7.5 million KRW (about $5,500 USD) has been contributed in his name so far.BTS' Jin's recent philanthropic actsJin’s commitment to helping the needy predates this recent streak. He has been a member of UNICEF’s Honors Club since 2019, quietly donating significant amounts over the years without seeking recognition. News about his donation was only revealed when UNICEF disclosed that he donated 100 million KRW to Korea University Medical Center and another 100 million KRW on Children’s Day to Seoul Asan Medical Center’s children’s hospital. Jin continues to use his platform for positive change.Looking into the details of these two most recent donations by the star, they can be explained further. On May 5, 2025, he donated 100 million won to the children’s hospital at Seoul Asan Medical Center, aiming to provide relief through proper facilities for young patients.At the time, the BTS star expressed his thoughts about this, saying:&quot;My heart always aches when I see children battling illnesses. I made this donation, though small, in the hope that they can quickly recover and run around happily again.&quot;On January 23, 2025, Korea University Medical Center announced that Jin had donated another 100 million won to support the Global Goodwill Life Love Project. This initiative provides international medical aid to patients in developing countries who face economic hardships and limited access to healthcare.Through this program, the medical center has already brought over ten patients with rare diseases from various nations to Korea for treatment. Sharing his intentions about this, he said:&quot;I hope this small act of kindness can bring hope to those suffering without proper medical care in underserved areas. I want to continue participating in efforts to help save more lives, together with my global fans.&quot;The medical center also expressed gratitude, stating that the star's generous contribution greatly supports their international medical assistance efforts.