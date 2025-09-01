"He's so loved"- Fans celebrate BTS' Jungkook with global projects as #HappyBirthdayJungkook rises to #1 worldwide

BTS’ Jungkook marked his 28th birthday on September 1, 2025, and fans turned it into a global festival. The hashtag #HappyBirthdayJungkook soared to #1 worldwide on X (formerly Twitter). Meanwhile, other tags like #ForeverGolden and #BillionWishesForJK are also trending in the top 10.From giant ads to charity work, fans prepared tributes worldwide, highlighting his global popularity. The singer himself celebrated with fans through a midnight Weverse live. He sang in his home karaoke setup, giving another glimpse of his house.He even mentioned the massive birthday project at Yongsan Station in Seoul. He said that he considered doing the live there but chose a quieter setting instead.Social media quickly filled with posts. Fans praised the projects and described how he is loved. An X user, @baesggukie, wrote,&quot;jungkook’s birthday projects all over the seoul, he is so loved.&quot;aru⁷ ⋆ @baesggukieLINKjungkook’s birthday projects all over the seoul, he is so loved 😭They also praised the scale of projects and the unity of ARMY worldwide. Many called it a true global festival.Daily JK Praise  @_dailyjkpraise_LINK[NAVER] K-media reports that Jungkook’s domestic &amp;amp;amp; global fanbases and fansites, are doing never-before-seen large-scale B'day projects as everywhere transforming into ‘Jungkook Land,’ proving his status as a Global Superstar.٘JK DAY @kooviralLINKHe is so loved, in ways words can’t capture. His existence alone is a blessing to those who admire him 🤍About Jungkook @AboutMusicJKLINKSo many beautiful projects are being organised by our JK fanbases hope Jungkook sees it and feels our love through them....He deserves to get all the love from this world 🥹💗stargirl ★ @stargirlovrjkskLINK@JungkookHungary So grateful to everyone who worked on this project 💜✨ Thank you for making JK’s birthday even brighter 💕The celebrations ranged from Seoul to New York, Myanmar, and beyond. Fans also hoped and wished that the singer could see these projects.Babybunny 💜 @eraila9795LINK@_rapperjk_ This year I hope he really absorbs all the love he receives and how worthy he is of it 🥰나비.97 (FAN) @jeongoldenlightLINKI can’t thank you enough for all the beautiful projects and events that everyone has been preparing, sharing and creating for Jungkook birthday boy for the last weeks! This is love, this is support, this is gratitude for somebody who truly deserves all the good things ❤️‍🩹~☆•♡ᴶᴷ ᴰᵃʸ☆•♡~ @candiapple45LINKIt fills my heart reading about all these wonderful birthday projects for Jungkook! It is my hope that he sees some of them while out and about and feels how loved he truly is. Jungkook is such an incredible person that deserves to be cherished. May these projects bring a hugeGlobal projects, donations, and BTS' Jungkook’s latest activitiesFanbases around the world organized unique tributes for Euphoria's singer's birthday. Here are just a few of them:1. Seoul, South Korea: @GoldenJKUnivers on X launched the Golden Stairs project at Yongsan iPark Mall. It is a massive staircase wrap running from August 29 to September 28.2. New York City, USA: @JKGlobalWebsite prepared ads on multiple Times Square screens. Meanwhile, Russian fans sponsored another billboard on Broadway on September 1.3. Shanghai, Beijing, Chongqing &amp; more, China: The Chinese fanbase of the idol turned landmarks into “Zones” with exhibitions, banners, photo zones, and escalator wrappings across eight cities.Golden Times @JJK_TimesLINKThe ‘Giant Baby Highness’ returned to Seoul’s Han River with fireworks to celebrate Jungkook’s birthday — same project, same spot, another beautiful year! Thank you @Jungkook__China 💜🎆4. Myanmar: A Golden Grand Celebration decorated public spaces, drawing attention for its elaborate design.5. India: Jungkook’s Indian fans organized birthday ads in Kolkata’s Park Street. This includes displays near Flurys, running from August 31 to September 1.6. Los Angeles, USA: @GoldenJKUniverse, along with others, lit up the tallest digital billboard on Sunset Strip on September 1.7. Hungary: The Hungarian fans set up indoor and outdoor displays at Allee Shopping Mall. It will remain active until September 1.8. Philippines: @GAPH0901 on X is from the Philippines. They ran a video project at the MOA Globe Maze.9. Thailand: A fanbase from Thailand decorated 30 birthday tuk-tuks for fans to ride between August 30 and September 5.10. Kazakhstan: The Astana Ferris Wheel lit up in the singer's honor on August 31.11. Japan: Birthday ads in Shinjuku and Fukuoka, plus the Sapporo TV Tower lit in purple on September 1.Birthday hashtags are trending on XAlongside these visual tributes, fans also took up charity initiatives:Jungkook Global Website donated to the Best Friends Animal Society. It supports animal welfare in the U.S.Filipino ARMYs also donated school furniture under the &quot;Seats for Dreamers&quot; project. It will provide new chairs for students in public schools.These are just a few of the many worldwide celebrations. The fan-led initiatives continue across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.Meanwhile, recently Jungkook won Collaboration of the Year at the Jupiter Music Awards 2025 for Too Much with Central Cee and The Kid Laroi.As BTS prepares for their full-group comeback in 2026, Jungkook's global projects remind fans why he continues to be called the “Golden Maknae.”