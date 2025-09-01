  • home icon
  • "He's so loved"- Fans celebrate BTS' Jungkook with global projects as #HappyBirthdayJungkook rises to #1 worldwide

By Mantasha Azeem
Modified Sep 01, 2025 08:06 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jungkook global birthday projects (Images via Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial)

BTS’ Jungkook marked his 28th birthday on September 1, 2025, and fans turned it into a global festival. The hashtag #HappyBirthdayJungkook soared to #1 worldwide on X (formerly Twitter). Meanwhile, other tags like #ForeverGolden and #BillionWishesForJK are also trending in the top 10.

From giant ads to charity work, fans prepared tributes worldwide, highlighting his global popularity. The singer himself celebrated with fans through a midnight Weverse live. He sang in his home karaoke setup, giving another glimpse of his house.

He even mentioned the massive birthday project at Yongsan Station in Seoul. He said that he considered doing the live there but chose a quieter setting instead.

Social media quickly filled with posts. Fans praised the projects and described how he is loved. An X user, @baesggukie, wrote,

"jungkook’s birthday projects all over the seoul, he is so loved."
They also praised the scale of projects and the unity of ARMY worldwide. Many called it a true global festival.

The celebrations ranged from Seoul to New York, Myanmar, and beyond. Fans also hoped and wished that the singer could see these projects.

Global projects, donations, and BTS' Jungkook’s latest activities

Fanbases around the world organized unique tributes for Euphoria's singer's birthday. Here are just a few of them:

1. Seoul, South Korea: @GoldenJKUnivers on X launched the Golden Stairs project at Yongsan iPark Mall. It is a massive staircase wrap running from August 29 to September 28.

2. New York City, USA: @JKGlobalWebsite prepared ads on multiple Times Square screens. Meanwhile, Russian fans sponsored another billboard on Broadway on September 1.

3. Shanghai, Beijing, Chongqing & more, China: The Chinese fanbase of the idol turned landmarks into “Zones” with exhibitions, banners, photo zones, and escalator wrappings across eight cities.

4. Myanmar: A Golden Grand Celebration decorated public spaces, drawing attention for its elaborate design.

5. India: Jungkook’s Indian fans organized birthday ads in Kolkata’s Park Street. This includes displays near Flurys, running from August 31 to September 1.

6. Los Angeles, USA: @GoldenJKUniverse, along with others, lit up the tallest digital billboard on Sunset Strip on September 1.

7. Hungary: The Hungarian fans set up indoor and outdoor displays at Allee Shopping Mall. It will remain active until September 1.

8. Philippines: @GAPH0901 on X is from the Philippines. They ran a video project at the MOA Globe Maze.

9. Thailand: A fanbase from Thailand decorated 30 birthday tuk-tuks for fans to ride between August 30 and September 5.

10. Kazakhstan: The Astana Ferris Wheel lit up in the singer's honor on August 31.

11. Japan: Birthday ads in Shinjuku and Fukuoka, plus the Sapporo TV Tower lit in purple on September 1.

Birthday hashtags are trending on X
Birthday hashtags are trending on X

Alongside these visual tributes, fans also took up charity initiatives:

  • Jungkook Global Website donated to the Best Friends Animal Society. It supports animal welfare in the U.S.
  • Filipino ARMYs also donated school furniture under the "Seats for Dreamers" project. It will provide new chairs for students in public schools.

These are just a few of the many worldwide celebrations. The fan-led initiatives continue across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Meanwhile, recently Jungkook won Collaboration of the Year at the Jupiter Music Awards 2025 for Too Much with Central Cee and The Kid Laroi.

As BTS prepares for their full-group comeback in 2026, Jungkook's global projects remind fans why he continues to be called the “Golden Maknae.”

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

