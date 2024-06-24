BTS' Jin tops K-pop boy group's individual trend index for 3rd week of June across various demographics

BTS' Jin dictated the K-pop boy group's individual trend index for the 3rd week of June across different demographics including gender and age groups. On June 21, Energy Economy News reported that the individual trend index was conducted among the South Korean audience, and the results were unveiled in the 3rd week of June by Rankify.

Jin received 4,740 points for the first position an impressive increase since last week's score which was 3,134. Besides the trend index, Rankify also provided results of idols preferred by people classified in two other categories including gender and age.

As per the results of the gender category, The Astronaut singer was picked by 21 percent of male respondents and 79 percent of female respondents. Furthermore, the BTS vocalist was selected by 6 percent of respondents in their teenage years, 17 percent by people in their 20s, and 20 percent by people in their 30s. The highest percentage of respondents were recorded to be in the 40s (29 percent), and in the 50s (28 percent).

Top 10 singers in K-pop boy group's individual trend index for June 3rd week: BTS’ Jin, NCT’ Doyoung, Jimin, & more

BTS’ Jin recently concluded his national duties and was discharged from the military service on June 12, 2024, at the 5th Division Recruit Training Center in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi-do Province. Following this, the Moon singer took over social media with his presence at the 2024 FESTA event in celebration of BTS’ 11th anniversary on June 13, 2024.

The trend index is analyzed by summing the number of searches for a certain keyword and the Google trend score. The trend index is a useful tool for assessing public interest in the K-pop industry. The data was collected between the first and second week of June for the results of the third week. The results were topped by the eldest member of BTS followed by NCT's Doyoung on the second spot and Jimin on the third place.

Top 10 K-pop boy group idols for trend index (3rd Week of June):

BTS’ Jin — 4,740 points NCT's Doyoung — 3,384 points BTS’ Jimin — 2,548 points RIIZE’s Wonbin — 2,400 points BTS’ V — 2,027 points BTS Jungkook — 1,734 points THE BOYZ's Younghoon — 1,715 points BTS’ RM — 1,625 points RIIZE’s Seunghan — 1,170 points BTS Suga — 1,151 points

According to the Korea Brand Reputation Research Institute, on June 15, the Epiphany singer ranked No. 1 on the K-pop idol brand value rankings for June 2024. Additionally, BTS ranked No. 1 on the idol brand reputation index for June 2024. Due to Jin's military discharge and the 2024 FESTA event, the K-pop boy group's score was boosted by 177.09 percent according to the data.

BTS’ Jin to reportedly release 1st solo album

Meanwhile, On June 13, Newsis reported that the K-pop idol will release his first solo album in the second half of 2024. Moreover, on June 20, BIGHIT MUSIC dropped the tracklist of his fellow group member Jimin's upcoming album MUSE. On the unveiling of the tracklist, the Super Tuna singer commented under a Weverse post, seemingly hinting at his solo music release.

He stated:

“Jimin, after you, it's me. I'm going to sing too.”

Many netizens interpreted this post as the confirmation of Kim Seokjin's first solo album release. However, BIGHIT MUSIC is hast to make an official statement about this.

