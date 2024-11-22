BTS' members, BLACKPINK's Rosé, aespa, & more win big at 2024 MAMA Awards Day 1- 2: Complete winners list, performance setlist & highlights

The highly anticipated 2024 MAMA Awards commenced on November 21, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This marked the first time in its 25-year history that the event was hosted in the United States. Organized by CJ ENM through Mnet, the awards celebrated the global impact of K-pop.

The event will span three days, going from Los Angeles, USA to the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. The US Chapter 1 in Hollywood was hosted by actor Park Bo-gum, who opened the evening by acknowledging the significance of holding the event at the same venue where South Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung earned her historic Oscar win.

The ceremony celebrated a mix of rising stars and veteran artists, spotlighting the range of talent within the K-pop industry. Due to the time zone, the second day of the 2024 MAMA Awards, Japan Chapter 1, started just a few hours later at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan.

The night included memorable moments, from J.Y. Park’s performance with Anderson.Paak to Rosé’s much-anticipated stage debut alongside Bruno Mars. The duo performed their viral hit collaboration Apt.

ENHYPEN’s Jay's guitar performance was another event highlight. Meanwhile, BTS member Jimin, despite being enlisted in the military since December 2023, received the Daesang- Fans' Choice award.

Complete list of winners and performances at the 2024 MAMA Awards

USA CHAPTER 1 of 2024 MAMA Awards:

Performances:

Night one featured several performances, including a journey through K-pop’s greatest hits by rookie bands:

TWS: A cover of BTS's Dynamite

A cover of BTS's Dynamite RIIZE: A rendition of NCT 127's Kick It

A rendition of NCT 127's Kick It ILLIT : A take on TWICE's Heart Shaker

A take on TWICE's Heart Shaker KATSEYE: Debut, Touch

Debut, Touch J.Y. Park: Don’t Leave Me + She was pretty + Honey + Who’s your mama? + Easy Lover

Don’t Leave Me + She was pretty + Honey + Who’s your mama? + Easy Lover YOUNGPOSSE: ATE THAT + Loading Freestyle + XXL

Winners:

Best New Male Artist: TWS

TWS Best New Female Artist: ILLIT

ILLIT Favorite Global Performer (Male): RIIZE

RIIZE Best Dance Performance (Male Group): TWS

TWS Inspiring Achievement Award: J.Y. Park

JAPAN CHAPTER 1 of 2024 MAMA Awards:

The MAMA Awards moved to the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. The second day featured a lineup, including ENHYPEN, TXT, IVE, TREASURE, and BLACKPINK’s Rosé, among others.

Special collaboration stages took center stage, showcasing artists like Karina (aespa), Yeonjun (TXT), Rei (IVE), and Hanbin (ZEROBASEONE) in a performance inspired by this year’s theme, “BIG BLUR: What is Real?”

Performances:

ENHYPEN: XO(Only If You Say Yes) + Daydream + Brought The Heat Back

XO(Only If You Say Yes) + Daydream + Brought The Heat Back TXT: Saviour + Deja Vu + Over the Moon

Saviour + Deja Vu + Over the Moon IVE: Guardians of the Sun (Intro) + Accendio + HEYA

Guardians of the Sun (Intro) + Accendio + HEYA ME_I: &Me + Click

&Me + Click TREASURE: TREASURE.exe (Intro) + KING KONG + RUN

TREASURE.exe (Intro) + KING KONG + RUN BOYNEXTDOOR: Nice Guy + Earth, Wind & Fire

Nice Guy + Earth, Wind & Fire PLAVE: WAY 4 LUV

WAY 4 LUV LeeYoung-ji: Cross the Line + Small Girl

Cross the Line + Small Girl izna: IWALY/DRIP / FAKE IT + izna + Timebomb

IWALY/DRIP / FAKE IT + izna + Timebomb ROSÉ and BrunoMars- APT.

Winners:

Fan Choice Awards (Female): aespa, IVE, (G)I-DLE, BABYMONSTER, IU, BLACKPINK's Jennie, Lee Youngji, NewJeans, TWICE, UNIS

aespa, IVE, (G)I-DLE, BABYMONSTER, IU, BLACKPINK's Jennie, Lee Youngji, NewJeans, TWICE, UNIS Fan Choice Awards (Male): BTS' Jimin, BTS' Jungkook, NCT Dream, ZEROBASEONE, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, BTS' RM, Stray Kids, BTS' V, SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN

BTS' Jimin, BTS' Jungkook, NCT Dream, ZEROBASEONE, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, BTS' RM, Stray Kids, BTS' V, SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN Ponta Pass Global Favourite Artist: TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Favorite Rising Artist: MEOVV

MEOVV Favorite New Asian Artist: ME:I

ME:I Favorite Male Group: TREASURE

TREASURE Worldwide KCONers' Choice: ZEROBASEONE

ZEROBASEONE Global Sensation Award: Rosé and Bruno Mars

Rosé and Bruno Mars Favorite Dance Performance Group: BOYNEXTDOOR

BOYNEXTDOOR Favorite Global Performer (Female): IVE

Daesang - Fan’s Choice of the Year: BTS' Jimin

The excitement doesn’t end yet, as the third and final day of the 2024 MAMA Awards is set to take place on Saturday, November 23, at 3 PM KST. Hosted by Kim Tae-ri, the final chapter promises more awards and unforgettable moments to close the star-studded event on a high note.

