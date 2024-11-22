BTS' members, BLACKPINK's Rosé, aespa, & more win big at 2024 MAMA Awards Day 1- 2: Complete winners list, performance setlist & highlights

The highly anticipated 2024 MAMA Awards commenced on November 21, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This marked the first time in its 25-year history that the event was hosted in the United States. Organized by CJ ENM through Mnet, the awards celebrated the global impact of K-pop.
The event will span three days, going from Los Angeles, USA to the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. The US Chapter 1 in Hollywood was hosted by actor Park Bo-gum, who opened the evening by acknowledging the significance of holding the event at the same venue where South Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung earned her historic Oscar win.
The ceremony celebrated a mix of rising stars and veteran artists, spotlighting the range of talent within the K-pop industry. Due to the time zone, the second day of the 2024 MAMA Awards, Japan Chapter 1, started just a few hours later at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan.
The night included memorable moments, from J.Y. Park’s performance with Anderson.Paak to Rosé’s much-anticipated stage debut alongside Bruno Mars. The duo performed their viral hit collaboration Apt.
ENHYPEN’s Jay's guitar performance was another event highlight. Meanwhile, BTS member Jimin, despite being enlisted in the military since December 2023, received the Daesang- Fans' Choice award.
Complete list of winners and performances at the 2024 MAMA Awards
USA CHAPTER 1 of 2024 MAMA Awards:
Performances:
Night one featured several performances, including a journey through K-pop’s greatest hits by rookie bands:
- TWS: A cover of BTS's Dynamite
- RIIZE: A rendition of NCT 127's Kick It
- ILLIT: A take on TWICE's Heart Shaker
- KATSEYE: Debut, Touch
- J.Y. Park: Don’t Leave Me + She was pretty + Honey + Who’s your mama? + Easy Lover
- YOUNGPOSSE: ATE THAT + Loading Freestyle + XXL
Winners:
- Best New Male Artist: TWS
- Best New Female Artist: ILLIT
- Favorite Global Performer (Male): RIIZE
- Best Dance Performance (Male Group): TWS
- Inspiring Achievement Award: J.Y. Park
JAPAN CHAPTER 1 of 2024 MAMA Awards:
The MAMA Awards moved to the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. The second day featured a lineup, including ENHYPEN, TXT, IVE, TREASURE, and BLACKPINK’s Rosé, among others.
Special collaboration stages took center stage, showcasing artists like Karina (aespa), Yeonjun (TXT), Rei (IVE), and Hanbin (ZEROBASEONE) in a performance inspired by this year’s theme, “BIG BLUR: What is Real?”
Performances:
- ENHYPEN: XO(Only If You Say Yes) + Daydream + Brought The Heat Back
- TXT: Saviour + Deja Vu + Over the Moon
- IVE: Guardians of the Sun (Intro) + Accendio + HEYA
- ME_I: &Me + Click
- TREASURE: TREASURE.exe (Intro) + KING KONG + RUN
- BOYNEXTDOOR: Nice Guy + Earth, Wind & Fire
- PLAVE: WAY 4 LUV
- LeeYoung-ji: Cross the Line + Small Girl
- izna: IWALY/DRIP / FAKE IT + izna + Timebomb
- ROSÉ and BrunoMars- APT.
Winners:
- Fan Choice Awards (Female): aespa, IVE, (G)I-DLE, BABYMONSTER, IU, BLACKPINK's Jennie, Lee Youngji, NewJeans, TWICE, UNIS
- Fan Choice Awards (Male): BTS' Jimin, BTS' Jungkook, NCT Dream, ZEROBASEONE, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, BTS' RM, Stray Kids, BTS' V, SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN
- Ponta Pass Global Favourite Artist: TOMORROW X TOGETHER
- Favorite Rising Artist: MEOVV
- Favorite New Asian Artist: ME:I
- Favorite Male Group: TREASURE
- Worldwide KCONers' Choice: ZEROBASEONE
- Global Sensation Award: Rosé and Bruno Mars
- Favorite Dance Performance Group: BOYNEXTDOOR
- Favorite Global Performer (Female): IVE
Daesang - Fan’s Choice of the Year: BTS' Jimin
The excitement doesn’t end yet, as the third and final day of the 2024 MAMA Awards is set to take place on Saturday, November 23, at 3 PM KST. Hosted by Kim Tae-ri, the final chapter promises more awards and unforgettable moments to close the star-studded event on a high note.