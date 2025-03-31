BTS stalker reportedly fined 10 Million KRW; BIGHIT announces legal action against malicious post 

On March 31, 2025, BIGHIT MUSIC released comprehensive information regarding its court case involving the harassment of BTS by certain individuals. The agency reiterated its commitment to protecting the rights and well-being of its artists.

In its Weverse notice, the agency stated that it had identified the perpetrators, stalkers, and others who sought to exploit the Grammy-nominated K-pop group. Among those is an individual who has been fined 10 million won (approximately $6,800) for stalking.

"At the end of last year, a serious criminal act, including stalking, was committed against our artist, prompting an immediate action on our part. We filed a report to the police, and the perpetrator was arrested in flagrante delicto, subsequently detained, and prosecuted. Earlier this year, the court sentenced the perpetrator to a fine of 10 million won (approximately $6,800)," BIGHIT MUSIC stated.

BIGHIT MUSIC sued YouTuber Sojang for damages of 76 million won for defaming BTS

BIGHIT MUSIC has taken steps to pursue legal action against individuals who have engaged in defamation, personal attacks, s*xual harassment, spreading false information, and other similar destructive behaviors towards BTS.

In its latest Weverse notice, the agency said that several individuals responsible for posting harmful comments have been identified and are facing legal consequences. Some defendants have received fines, while others are undergoing prosecution. Some cases are still under investigation and progressing through trial.

The agency reiterated its commitment to ensuring that penalties are enforced against these individuals. BIGHIT MUSIC announced that YouTuber Sojang from "Taldeok Camp" has been fined 76 million won (approximately $51,630).

"As you may have seen in the media, the first-instance court has ruled that “Taldeok Camp,” a so-called “cyber wrecker” YouTuber, is liable for damages amounting to 76 million won (approximately $51,630). “Taldeok Camp” has filed an appeal since, and we are actively responding in the appellate process."

In Q1 of 2025, the agency continued to gather evidence of fraudulent posts across various domestic and international platforms, based on fan reports and real-time monitoring. These platforms include TheQoo, Instiz, X (formerly Twitter), Ilgan Best, Daum Cafes (including Women’s Era and Jjukbbang Cafe), DCInside (featuring BTS Gallery and Other Male Celebrities Gallery), and others.

Consequently, BIGHIT MUSIC officially submitted police reports to law enforcement and continues to compile evidence of malicious posts. The agency is also monitoring and collecting evidence of harmful posts targeting BTS members who are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service.

The agency urged fans to report any malicious post or comment directed at BTS that they encounter, with complaints being submitted at protect.hybecorp.com.

"BIGHIT MUSIC is always open to reports from fans regarding violations of our artists’ rights. If you encounter malicious posts or illegal activities involving our artists, such as IP infringement, please report them through the “HYBE Artist Rights Violation Report Website (protect.hybecorp.com).”"

In other news, BTS members Namjoon, Jimin, SUGA, Jungkook, and Taehyung are set to be discharged from the South Korean military in June 2025. The group is expected to take some time off before resuming their entertainment activities.

