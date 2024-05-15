BTS' SUGA reportedly leaves his signature at a Seoul restaurant amidst his military enlistment

On Sunday, May 12, a netizen stated that BTS' SUGA visited a restaurant in Seoul, Dosan Butcher Cheongdam Main Branch, and left a signature at the store sometime in the first two weeks of May. The netizen @SaTy0309 tweeted that they are regulars at the restaurant. They also added photos of the idol's signature hung on the wall. The Google translation of the X post read:

"Wait a minute... I went to eat meat at Jungkook's favorite restaurant with a Jungkook fan, and when I left the restaurant after taking a picture of the sign on the wall... There was Yoongi's signature on top... There was no signature in the first week of May, so he must have visited the store within the past week... ⁈"

Fans are elated to learn that the idol has been taking his time off when required to enjoy a meal or hang out with his friends.

BTS' SUGA leaves his signature at a Seoul restaurant amidst his ongoing military service

BTS SUGA enlisted in the military in September 2023 with an alternative service path as a social worker. Though fans had a few pre-recorded SUGA content, such as his YouTube drinking talk show, SUCHWITA, they were still eager for updates from the idol after his enlistment.

Following his enlistment, the idol has not been active on any social media platform. Though the other BTS members often update through Weverse or Instagram, SUGA never did. Therefore, fans were beyond happy when @SaTy0309 tweeted about them seeing the idol's signature at a Seoul restaurant, Dosan Butcher Cheongdam Main Branch.

The image of the wall posted by @SaTy0309 (Image via X)

The netizen said that the restaurant they visited was named Jungkook's favorite, and since they are regulars at the restaurant, they went on May 12 with a Jungkook fan. The restaurant was also known to have a poster of Jungkook's signature. So, when they finished their meal, they took pictures of the signature wall before leaving.

However, to their surprise, they not only found Jungkook's signature but also a new addition, SUGA's signature. The netizen tweeted that they visited the restaurant earlier this month, and the signature wasn't there then. So, they are guessing that the idol most likely visited the restaurant in the first or second week of May.

"I'm very nearsighted and couldn't see the sign properly. There were people eating there, so I quickly took a picture of Jungkook's autograph and left the restaurant. Later, when I looked closely at the photo, I realized... this is Yoongi..."

The netizen also warned other netizens to check with the store owner before planning to go to Seoul to look at the signature. They said the store is already famous and garners a huge crowd. Due to their reputation with the food and the hype around BTS members being regulars at the restaurant, most people are required to wait a long time before getting a seat.

Finally, the netizen left a message for BTS' SUGA, wishing him luck on his enlistment and hoping he takes care of his health during his tough period.

"To you, Yoongi, please eat plenty of meat and spend each day in good health and peace..."

Though updates about the BTS rapper have been rare, fans were happy to hear some news about the idol.