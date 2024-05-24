BTS Taehyung’s ‘Layover’ makes history to become the first and only album by a K-pop soloist to have all tracks surpass 100M Spotify streams

On Friday, May 24, it was revealed that all the tracks on BTS Taehyung's solo debut album surpassed 100M streams on Spotify. This makes Layover the only album by a K-pop soloist to have ever reached past 100M streams. Following the announcement, fans were both proud and excited.

Given that the album already held a lot of special embarkations for the idol, such as the kickstart of his solo career, a tribute to his pet dog, Yeontan, etc., fans were happy to see the album making more remarkable achievements and historical marks along the way. It was also added that this milestone was the fastest to have ever been achieved by any K-pop act.

Though the idol isn't present in the industry to share this news with his fans due to his current military enlistment, ARMYs are still grandly celebrating on behalf of Taehyung through various social media platforms.

All tracks in BTS Taehyung's solo debut album, Layover, surpasses 100M streams on Spotify

In September 2023, BTS Taehyung released his solo debut album, Layover. The album was created to pay tribute to his pet dog, Yeontan, and his relationship with him. The album was also collaboratively created by the designer and creative director, Min Hee-jin, ADOR's CEO.

The album was appreciated for several aspects, including its letter-box-inspired album packaging, concept photos, music videos, etc. Fans were beyond impressed by the album's intricacies, and netizens collectively agreed that the album perfectly matched the idol as a soloist and his genre of music. Apart from good reviews from netizens, the album also made several remarkable achievements.

From its release date to the present day, the album and its tracks have been accomplished in many ways. The following are a few milestones the album previously made. The track Love Me Again was the fastest track by a South Korean soloist to reach over 100M streams on Spotify, and it also debuted in no—96 on Billboard Hot 100.

Love Me Again also debuted at no—1 on Billboard's Hot Trending Songs Chart during the album's release. Additionally, Taehyung became the first double-million album seller in Hanteo's history with his solo debut album, Layover. The album also entered the Melon Hall of Fame for surpassing 2 million streams on the first day of release.

In addition to those mentioned above and many other achievements that Taehyung has made through his solo debut album, Layover, his most recent accomplishment has achieved a record. All the tracks in the album surpassed over 100M streams, making it the first and only album by a K-pop soloist to have ever achieved the same.

It also stands as the fastest album by any K-pop act to have all its tracks surpass 100M streams. Naturally, the news has been exciting for ARMYs, and they've been congratulating the idol and celebrating his album and its capabilities.

The idol is currently serving in the army and keeps giving fans a few updates on Instagram about his military life.