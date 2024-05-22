Burning Sun convict Jung Joon-young reported to make his comeback to the music industry as a producer

Korean media outlet Xports News recently revealed that the South Korean singer, Jung Joon-young, who was charged with five years of prison time for being a Burning Sun convict, is planning to reenter the industry as a producer.

The singer, back in 2019 when the Burning Sun scandal broke out, was found guilty as a s*x offender and for his participation in gang r*pe. Naturally, the idol was put in prison. After completing his five years of jail time, the singer was released earlier this year. Many people expected his career in the industry to die down after the controversial breakout of the scandal.

However, recent reports have been speculating that he might continue his career as a music producer rather than a singer. Jung Joon-young's stance was allegedly taken by the singer in awareness of the negative perception netizens hold over as a result of the Burning Sun scandal.

Regardless, netizens are still displeased with his re-entrance in the K-pop and music industry. For those who are unaware, the scandal broke out in 2019 exposing several K-pop stars who were involved in illegal and nonconsensual activities through a Gangnam bar started by ex-BIGBGANG's Seungri called, Burning Sun.

Burning Sun convict Jung Joon-young's reported return to the industry as a producer sparks controversy

On May 22, Xport News released an article confirming that the South Korean singer, Jung Joon-young met up with a few music officials and other insiders of the industry and conveyed his plan to return to the industry as a music producer. He reportedly stated that he's looking to make his way back smoothly into the industry due to netizens' current disinterest and displeasure in the artist.

In March 2024, the singer was released from prison, and ever since, he has been garnering negative attention and criticism for his connection with the Burning Sun scandal. While netizens hoped that it would restrict the idol's re-entrance to the music industry, Xport News reported that the idol couldn't let go of his career.

It was noted that Jung Joon-young's obsession with music made it hard for him to choose an alternative career path. Therefore, even if he can't continue as a singer, he expressed his plan to perform as a music producer in the industry. However, netizens have not been a fan of this news. They expressed that they aren't interested in the idol's presence in the industry given the weight of his crime.

Previously, Jung Joon-young was convicted for r*pe and gang r*pe amid the other K-pop stars who were found guilty through their involvement in the Burning Sun bar in Gangnam. The court revealed that the idol secretly filmed him having s*x with women multiple times and shared them over 11 times in group chats since 2015.

Additionally, he was also charged with gang-r*ping women several women in 2016. Given that there have been several debates among netizens that five years is not a fair sentence period, they were all the more perplexed and against the idea of Jung Joon-young's alleged ongoing attempt to make a comeback.