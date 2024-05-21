South Korean broadcast KBS threatens to sue BBC over its recent 'Burning Sun' documentary release

BBC released a documentary Burning Sun Gate (or, Burning Sun) with new information on May 19, 2024. Three days after its release, the South Korean broadcaster KBS has indicated to take legal action against the British news broadcasting organization.

In a statement issued on May 21, KBS expressed disapproval of a section of the program whereby a Korean journalist claimed that KBS' attorneys had forced and intimidated victims of Jung Joon-young.

Jung Joon-young is one of the key accused of the Burning Sun incident, who was sentenced to five years in 2019 March for gang r*ape, dissemination of illicit video of women, recording and filming victims in the act of s*xual assault, and more.

According to Xports News, the South Korean broadcasting network stated,

"The journalist who appeared in BBC News Korea’s documentary Burning Sun claimed that KBS lawyers contacted and pressured the victims of Jung Joon Young. These claims are not true and are unfounded." (as reported and translated by Koreaboo)

TRIGGER WARNING: This article may contain information on s*xual assault, drug abuse, and s*icide. Readers' discretion is advised.

KBS refutes BBC's claims of their lawyers being involved in Burning Sun

On May 21, 2024, South Korean news outlet Xports News reported that KBS went on to clarify that the victims' attorneys were the ones who gave the victims advice regarding any legal repercussions. They added that the broadcasting network had no involvement or association with Burning Sun.

In the scathing documentary, one of the two journalists who were instrumental in bringing the controversy to light discussed the unethical methods used by KBS' attorneys. The journalist claimed that the primary offender Jung Joon-young teamed up with KBS' lawyers to coerce a victim into backtracking from her charges.

On May 21, 2024, KBS stated—

"When the victims state that they were afraid after a lawyer had advised if their evidence was insufficient that they might be facing legal consequences, after the BBC narrates that KBS’s lawyers had contacted the victims, we would like to make it clear that the lawyers were the victim’s representatives."

South Korea's biggest and most horrific s*x scandal, the Burning Sun Gate, disclosed the dark underbelly of the K-pop industry in 2019. Korean celebrities like the former BIGBANG member Seungri, singer Jong Joon-young, Choi Jong-hoon, former HIGHLIGHT member Yong Jun-hyung, artists Roy Kim and Eddy Kim, and Singer Lee Jong-hyun of CNBLUE, among others involved in the scandal.

Meanwhile, the latest BBC documentary revealed new information regarding the scandal including the late K-pop idol Goo Hara's contribution to unearthing the crimes that took place in Seungri's nightclub, Burning Sun.

The latest BBC documentary is the recollections of two female journalists in Seoul and their investigation of the criminal case. Three years after forensic evidence from Jung Joon-young's cell phone revealed that Choi Jong-hoon of FT. Island, Jung Joon-young, and Seungri were all key individuals in a group chat on KakaoTalk named "Jung Joon-young Chatrooms.

Additionally, reporter Kang Kyung-yoon reported the Burning Sun incident disclosed how these superstars had a parallel life, abusing and drugging female patrons of the nightclub. In addition, they took illicit videos of the victims and sent them to one another and their other famous friends.

The documentary featured interviews with the victims as well as never-before-seen footage of the offenders. It also showed a video clip of Seungri aggressively grasping a woman's arm and dragging her, threatening her with his fist, and yelling at her.

The documentary is an hour-long exposé titled Burning Sun: Exposing the secret K-pop chat groups - BBC World Service Documentaries and was released on the BBC World Service YouTube channel.

DISCLAIMER: The information mentioned in this article does not represent Sportskeeda or the author's personal standing or views on the subject.